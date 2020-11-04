For decades, it has brought great joy to the students and staff at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School to honor our veterans for Veterans Day through our school assemblies. This year to ensure the safety of the school and community, there will not be an assembly. Although school hates to break this tradition, it is more important to miss a year than to risk someone becoming ill.
While the students and staff can't thank you in person, be assured they will be thinking of you on Nov. 11. A special thank you goes out to our Bartlett veterans. So many have visited the school for the assemblies throughout the years and you have helped the school many, many times. You are honored each day, but especially on Veterans Day.
What a long strange trip it has been since March. I hope that everyone is keeping safe and is able to get everything they need. I know the school did a food drive and got hundreds of items to send to the food pantry. They are open Saturday mornings if you are in need of anything. I have to say that I have used their services before and was greeted kindly by the people that work there. They are also working on turkey baskets for Bartlett families for Thanksgiving. They have done this for many many years and it is a wonderful idea.
Bartlett Recreation will be doing an online auction and raffle items as a fundraiser. The auction and raffle items are from the Taste of the Valley event that we cancelled due to the pandemic. The Taste of the Valley fundraiser is Bartlett Rec's largest fundraiser of the year. The online auction and raffle will help cover some of the loss. You can view them now, but you cannot begin to bid until Nov. 13 at noon. There are silent and raffle items, all great items that can aid you in your shopping list for the holidays. The link to the Taste of the Valley virtual auction 2020 is bara.betterworld.org. You can also make a donation through the same site. Bidding will end Nov. 20 at noon. Bid high and bid often.
Have a good week and stay safe.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.