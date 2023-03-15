Bartlett middle school Students are getting ready to work on their 2023 MWV Youth STEM Expo Projects. They will represent Josiah Bartlett Elementary School and present their STEM research projects at the STEM Expo the Living Shores Aquarium on May 24.
Our students need community mentors to work with them one day a week after school. Mentors will work with students to guide them in the scientific method and help turn their ideas into reality.
If you or someone you know can help, get in touch at mwvstemexpo@gmail.com. Mentors will need a SAU9 background check on file. The cost of this will be covered by SAU9.
The MWV Youth STEM Expo is also looking for sponsorship, donations, and additional volunteers. For more information, go to mwvstemexpo.com.
The Bartlett Church will be welcoming guest preacher John Heropoulos, M.Div., on Sunday, March 19, at 10 a.m. Heropoulos is a graduate of Hellenic College/Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology with a master of divinity degree. He served as a priest of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America for 20 years being involved in pastoral work that included parish assignments, being a 9/11 chaplain at Ground Zero, youth work and creating the Life Ministry for families and babies in need and an organ donor.
He continued on to become vice president of the Children’s Tumor Foundation concentrating on community building and fundraising for medical research for those who have Neurofibromatosis.
All are welcome to attend the Bartlett Church and enjoy a service of spiritual enlightenment, scriptures, and music. This week’s message is entitled, “Who is Getting Stoned” and is based on John 8: 1-11.
Ellen Hayes will provide the organ music for the familiar hymns including “When Morning Gild the Skies.” Sandy Hatch will accompany Hayes on the violin for a rendition of “Somewhere.” Come and join your neighbors and friends for both the spiritual service and the social gathering following the service.
