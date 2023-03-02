The Strategic Planning Steering Committee will update the community on progress toward its five-year strategic plan on Tuesday, March 7, at 5 p.m. The committee will review the process, present their findings, and collect community feedback. All are invited to attend. The meeting will be held in the cafeteria of the elementary school. A pizza dinner and childcare will be provided. No RSVP is necessary.
The Bartlett Union Congregational Church will host the Rev. Rebecca Larson for the 10 a.m. Sunday service. This is the second Sunday of Lent and the Scriptures will include Psalm 121 and readings from the Gospel of John. The sermon is entitled “Breath, Wind, Spirit.” All are welcome to attend the service of communion as well as the social hour following the service. Next week’s guest preacher will be neighbor and friend, Professor Emeritus, Dr. Anthony DeLuca. Dr. DeLuca’s messages intrigue, inspire and incite reflection as he takes scripture from text to daily life.
A reminder to pick up your copy of the book, “Say Nothing” for the book discussion on March 14 at 7 p.m. This is a true story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland and this program will sponsored by New Hampshire Humanities and will include a facilitator from that organization. Copies are available at the Bartlett Public Library. They also have many new books that are currently on the New York Time Best Seller List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.