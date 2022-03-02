Voting for Bartlett Residents will be at the Glen Fire Station on Tuesday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The annual town meeting will be on March 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bartlett Elementary School Gym. Thank you to all who came out last night for the school budget hearing.
There are still some garden beds available at the Morrell Family Complex for this year. The beds are 4 foot by 12 foot. The cost is $35 for one or $60 for two. There is a solar well for watering, complete with all the tools you will need to tend to your garden. For more information, go to bartlettrec.org/community-gardens-morrell-family-community-complex.
Bartlett Recreation’s kindergarten/first-grade T-ball and grades four/five/six softball sign-ups are happening now. Sign up by March 25. The rec department is looking for coaches.
BEAR Summer program registration is now open. Pre-register online at bartlettrec.org. Or email bartlettrec@gmail.com for a packet. The program runs Monday through Friday, July 5 through Aug. 12. There will be field trips this year.
Looking for a great summer job? Bartlett Rec is looking for camp counselors. Apply online or email the rec department for more information.
Adventure Kids after-school program registration is now available online.
A farmers market will be held this year on Saturdays June 4 through Sept. 3 at the Morrell Family Community Complex right on Route 302 this year.
Unitarian Universalist Pastor Kali Fyre will be returning to Bartlett Congregational Church to preach on Sunday, March 6, at 10 a.m. In addition to providing a spiritual service, Rev. Fyre will lead a service of holy communion.
Rev. Fyre is a part-time minister from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Andover, Mass. This gives Rev. Fyre opportunities to volunteer with abused and neglected children in addition to sharing her calling with other churches. She received her master’s degree in divinity from Meadville Lombard in Chicago and recently competed in interfaith spiritual direction study at One Spirit Learning Alliance in New York City.
All are welcome to join the Bartlett Congregation for service and fellowship. As always, you may also enjoy hearing or singing favorite hymns led by talented organist, Ellen Hayes.
Bartlett Congregational Church is enjoying hearing the guest preachers during this time of transition.
I hope everyone has a great week. I am hoping that Mother Nature will bless us with some warm weather soon. I went to Portland over vacation and it was 70 degrees. We had the air conditioning going in the car. Talk about one extreme to another. I definitely prefer the warmer weather. I even got to get out with my best friend to take a two-hour hike over break. Man, that felt good, until the next day when my legs said, “What in the world did you do?” Definitely time to get back in shape. Take care.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
