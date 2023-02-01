The Bartlett School Board Strategic Planning Committee is continuing to work toward creating a strategic plan for the Bartlett School district for the next five years. The committee has been conducting focus groups involving parents, community members, administrators, and staff to define needs and discuss goals. The focus groups have met to discuss student academic achievement, communication, social emotional learning, high school, preschool and staffing. Additional community involvement is welcomed as the plan moves forward.
The Bartlett Congregational Church continues to enjoy guest preachers each week. Sunday services are at 10 a.m. This week, Dr. Gail Prelli will provide the sermon with other congregants participating in the service. The sermon is entitled “Excellence vs. Perfection” and will align with the scripture reading from Matthew chapter 5, verses 13-20. Everyone is welcome to attend to enjoy music, socialization and the opportunity to worship with neighbors. Dr. Anthony DeLuca returns on Feb. 12 along with special music by guitarist Virgo Kardell.
Over 40 vintage snowmachines enjoyed riding on Bear Notch for the Vintage Ride sponsored by the New Hampshire Snowmobile Museum. Riders traveled long distances to attend. Some riders came from as far north as Derby Line, Vermont, and as far south as Enfield, Conn. Special thanks to the White Mountain Trail Club for their efforts in grooming the trails and keeping the parking area open for the event.
