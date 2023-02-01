By Gail Prelli

The Bartlett School Board Strategic Planning Committee is continuing to work toward creating a strategic plan for the Bartlett School district for the next five years. The committee has been conducting focus groups involving parents, community members, administrators, and staff to define needs and discuss goals. The focus groups have met to discuss student academic achievement, communication, social emotional learning, high school, preschool and staffing. Additional community involvement is welcomed as the plan moves forward.

