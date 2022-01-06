The Bartlett Congregational Church looks forward to continuing in-person worship on Sundays as they continue to grow and move forward in the new year. The church continues to welcome everyone and asks that all wear masks and socially distance for the safety of all.
As the church, located at the corner of Albany Avenue and Route 302 in Bartlett, continues to grow, the Rev. Pojen Lee encourages congregants to share their calling, enlightenment and stories.
On Sunday, Jan. 9, retired Col. Raymond C. Hodgkins will be leading the service and providing the inspirational message, “Who is the Holy Spirit?” This week’s service provides a unique perspective on the question as it is being offered from the perspective of a retired Colonel. All are welcome to join with neighbors and friends to attend Sunday services at 10 a.m. to enjoy an uplifting spiritual message while having an opportunity to reconnect with others.
On Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. the Bartlett Historical Society will host a presentation on the history of the Limmer boot company — Limmer & Son’s, Inc. — delivered by Pete Limmer himself. The presentation will be held at the Bartlett Congregational Church.
Pete promises to entertain us, as only he can, with the story of his family’s multi-generational custom footwear company that started in 1919 in Bavaria and, over time, moved to the Intervale section of Bartlett. Limmer hiking and skiing boots have a world-wide reputation for excellence in quality and durability.
There is no admission charge for the event but the Bartlett Historical Society gratefully accepts donations at the door. All of the donations received at the event will be directed to the Bartlett Historical Society Museum Fund for the renovation of the historic former St. Joseph Church building in Bartlett and transformation of that building to the Bartlett History Museum.
Pete’s presentation will be preceded by a brief annual meeting of the Bartlett Historical Society. Please join us for this unique presentation and story about a local company with a world-wide reach. This presentation will be the first in the Bartlett Historical Society’s 2022 Quarterly Presentation Series.
It may seem a little early as winter has just arrived, but spring is only 75 days away. It will come quick and we are preparing for our 2022 farmers market at the Morrell Family Community Complex on Saturdays from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. The cost to participate is $225 for the 14 weeks.
Bartlett Recreation would love to see some goat products, lotions, soaps, bread, eggs, crafts and more for the market. If you have a talent and would like to get involved, register at bartlettrec.org.
For the first time since 2019, Bartlett Rec will be hosting the Jr. Nordic program again for grades first to sixth. Thanks to Bear Notch Ski Touring for opening its facility and providing kids with rentals and the opportunity to learn Nordic ski.
Bartlett Rec will begin its sugar season again this year, if any of the area locals, want to tap trees for them and help with our sugaring, please do not hesitate to let them know at (603) 374-1952.
I hope everyone has a great week and stays safe. We are at a time where we need to take care of ourselves and each other.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
