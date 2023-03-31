The Bartlett Recreation Department will once again be hosting its spring craft fair in conjunction with the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School sugaring pancake breakfast and the annual Easter egg hunt. The date will be April 8 with the sugaring breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. The craft fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the egg hunt at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in being a vender, contact the Bartlett Recreation Department at bartlettrec@gmail.com.
The Bartlett Recreation Department is looking for summer day camp counselors to make its 2023 BEAR program the best summer ever. Camp runs Monday through Friday July 3 through Aug. 11. There is no camp on Tuesday, July 4. Have questions feel free to contact the rec department at bartlettrec@gmail.com or (603) 374-1952.
The Bartlett Congregational Church is excited to announce that John Heropoulos M. Div., will be preaching for both the Palm Sunday Service on Sunday, April 2, and Easter Sunday service on April 9. Both services are at 10 a.m.
Easter Sunday is a special communion service with the service of the Light. It is open to all and the church would like this to be a community-Bartlett wide celebration. All are encouraged to bring friends and family and neighbors to celebrate together. Everyone is invited to all of the services at the church, however, consider making time to join in the celebration of community and love on Easter.
The Bartlett Library will be having its monthly book discussion facilitated by the Friends of Bartlett Public Library on Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. This month’s discussion will focus on the Louise Penny series featuring the fictional town of Three Pines and its Chief Inspector Gamache. Copies of all books in the series are available in the library.
All knitters and needleworkers, of all abilities are encouraged to come to the library to knit or do needlework with friends on the first and third Mondays of every month at 6 p.m. Mark your calendars for April 3 and 17.
The Bartlett Historical Society will be hosting a special program on the history of Livermore on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at the Congregational Church Sanctuary at Route 302 and Albany Avenue. Dr. Peter Crane will share the history of Livermore explaining how the town was once a thriving logging town bordering Bartlett, Hart’s Location and other towns. As the logging industry came to an end, so did the town of Livermore. Crane has done extensive research on the former town that today is the subject of legend and lore. He’ll tell the story in his talk.
