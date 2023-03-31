By Gail Prelli

The Bartlett Recreation Department will once again be hosting its spring craft fair in conjunction with the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School sugaring pancake breakfast and the annual Easter egg hunt. The date will be April 8 with the sugaring breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. The craft fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the egg hunt at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in being a vender, contact the Bartlett Recreation Department at bartlettrec@gmail.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.