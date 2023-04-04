By Gail Prelli
Come and enjoy a pancake breakfast with delicious maple syrup, sponsored by the Bartlett Recreation Department and the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School’s Sugaring Program on Saturday, April 8, at 8 a.m. at the school.
By Gail Prelli
Come and enjoy a pancake breakfast with delicious maple syrup, sponsored by the Bartlett Recreation Department and the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School’s Sugaring Program on Saturday, April 8, at 8 a.m. at the school.
Come and enjoy your pancakes with freshly made pure maple syrup from the maple trees of Bartlett. The syrup for the pancakes is boiled by Annette Libby right in the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School’s sugar shack.
The proceeds of the pancake breakfast will benefit the sugaring program so that it may continue. You will also have an opportunity to visit the sugar shack and purchase syrup to take home to enjoy. The program provides a wonderful opportunity for the students to learn about the process of making maple syrup.
After breakfast, stay for the annual Easter egg hunt that begins at 10 a.m., sponsored by the Bartlett Recreation Department. They are also sponsoring a craft fair on the same day, at the school, which will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 1 p.m. Have a morning of food, fun and shopping on April 8 at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
Don’t forget to join the Bartlett Library for an intriguing discussion about the fictional town of Three Pines and explore the adventures of Chief Inspector Gamache, all part of Louise Penny’s book series. This book discussion will be held on Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. and is facilitated by the Friends of Bartlett Public Library. The discussion might just pique your interest and provide another author to follow. You can still get a copy of all Penny’s books in the series, at the library.
Easter Sunday will be a special day for the Bartlett Congregational Church. John Heropoulos M. Div., will be leading the Easter Sunday and Communion Service on April 9, at 10 a.m. The service is a service of light. The church is open to all and everyone is encouraged to attend this special service designed as a community wide celebration. Bring your friends, family and neighbors to celebrate with you and join in the celebration of community and love on Easter.
If you have not had the opportunity to enjoy John Heropoulos’ gift as a spiritual leader, don’t miss this chance to experience the passion he brings to the pulpit to share with every individual present.
The Bartlett Recreation Department is still looking for summer day camp counselors to make its 2023 BEAR program the best summer ever. Camp runs Monday through Friday, July 3, through Aug. 11. There is no camp Tuesday, July 4. Have questions feel free to contact us at bartlettrec@gmail.com or (603) 374-1952.
Gail Prelli can be contacted at gprelli@snet.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.