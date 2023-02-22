Get your book for the next book discussion at the Bartlett Public Library. The library will host a book discussion on the novel, “Say Nothing.” The discussion will be on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. but now is the time to get your book.
“Say Nothing” is a true story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland. This program is sponsored by New Hampshire Humanities and will include a Perspectives facilitator from that organization.
Call (603) 374-2755 or email librarian@bartlettpubliclibrary.org for the Zoom link or come in to the library and be part of our virtual meeting. Copies of the book are available at the library as are a number of new titles currently on The New York Times’ bestseller list.
The library is seeking an assistant to the director, this position is 10 hours a week, Saturdays a must, plus vacation coverage. Contact the library for more information and an application, bartlettpubliclibrary@roadrunner.com or (603) 374-2755.
Pastor Kali Fyre returns to Bartlett Union Congregational Church on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m., the first Sunday of Lent. The message this week “Who are you? Whose are you?” will delve into the message from the Scripture from Matthew, Chapter 4, verses 1-11 describing Jesus’ temptation in the desert.
Fyre shares a preview of her message by sharing: “The season of Lent encourages us to reflect on our faith, to take time for a spiritual reboot. We often interpret this as the temptation of the physical world competing with spiritual sustenance. But we are beings of the physical world and therefore we need bread — physical goods — to live. Instead, we might ask where do we turn when we need relief and comfort?”
Fyre is a part-time minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Andover, Mass. She earned her master’s degree in divinity from Meadville Lombard in Chicago and recently completed in interfaith spiritual direction study at One Spirit learning Alliance in New York City. All are welcome to join the Sunday service in person or via Zoom. Feel free to email me for a link for the Zoom service.
The Bartlett Union Congregational Church continues to have guest ministers weekly. The annual meeting will be held this Sunday, Feb. 26, following the church service. The Rev. Rebecca Larson will provide a communion service next Sunday, March 5. All are welcome to join in person or virtually.
