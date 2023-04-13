The Bartlett Historical Society will be hosting a presentation on the history of Livermore with Dr. Peter Crane on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at the Bartlett Congregational Church on the corner of Albany Avenue and Route 302 in Bartlett.
Crane is our local expert on the history of this former town. The town of Livermore was incorporated in 1876 and disenfranchised by the state of New Hampshire in 1951. Today, the site of the former town is just cellar holes and memories.
Crane will talk about how the town came to be, the people that once lived and worked there, the legends and folklore of the town. Many people from Bartlett and the surrounding area have connections back to Livermore. All are invited to join for this presentation.
Admission is free but historical society gratefully accepts donations at the door. All donations are directed to the Bartlett Historical Society museum fund for the renovation of the former St. Joseph Church building in Bartlett, transforming it into the Bartlett History Museum.
Consider joining the knitters and needle workers on Monday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at the Bartlett Library. Bring your projects to work on as you visit and chat with neighbors and friends. You can be a beginner or expert to participate. All are welcome. Seeing the projects that others are working on might give you new ideas to try.
The Rev. Kali Fyre returns to Bartlett Congregational Church on Sunday, April 16, at 10 a.m. Her sermon, “Faith Beyond Doubt,” will be based on the scripture reading from John, Chapter 20, Verses 19-31.
Fyre explores the question: How do we make sense of the resurrection? She asks, “In a world that puts so much value in reason, science, and predictability, how do we explain this except as a miracle?” She will continue to discuss the concept of reasonability. She goes on to say; “We like things with tidy explanations, predictable outcomes, and reasonable expectations. But, when the world is turning over on itself, what is reasonable?” All are welcome and encouraged to come and join the Sunday service and social hour.
