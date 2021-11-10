When you think of Bartlett, you think, “What a great community … so many people helping others, so many people who care about their neighbors.”
Among this fine group of people is another special group: our veterans — those who served or are serving our country. On Nov. 11, we honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
Often when we think about the military, we think of war. But, it should also bring to mind: moms or dads being deployed overseas for a year; moms or dads going on temporary duty from a few days to weeks; moms or dads and their families having to move every three or four years — having to say good-bye to their new friends and their children or having to say so long to their classmates To moms and dads who are veteran, also add grammies, grampas, aunties, uncles. These hard sacrifices often happen to our military members and their military families. So on Nov. 11, know that we thank you, our veterans, but don’t forget, we think of you throughout the year as well. And, of course, thank you not only to Bartlett veterans but to all veterans. Cyber handshakes and cyber hugs to all.
Bartlett Congregational Church welcomes the Rev. Pojen Lee back Sunday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. for the first in a series of lessons on the Truths of the Gospel. His first Sermon is “The Gospel, Truths of the Christ No. 1.” All are welcome to come and enjoy his powerful and enthusiastic style of preaching. You will find yourself thinking about the message long after the service.
The choir of the Bartlett Church will be singing a special anthem in memory of Evelyn Bailey. Her twin sister, Ellen Hayes selected an anthem, “I Have a Song that Jesus Gave Me” that Bailey used to love to sing. Hayes will accompany the choir on the organ along with singing the anthem, just as she did for years with her sister. There will also be a memorial service at the church for Bailey, which will be held at on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m.
The Rev. Lee will be the guest minister through the first Sunday in January. He plans to continue his series on the “The Gospel-Truths of the Christ” throughout the holiday season. All are welcome to join for the spiritual message as well as an opportunity to connect with friends and make new friends. All are welcome to come to worship at 10 a.m. followed by a social following the service. The church congregants ask that you wear a mask and socially distance.
I hope everyone has a great week. I have my Christmas shopping almost done. Did most of it online this year. I am hoping that we will get the chance to be with family members this year. Stay safe and hold your family close.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.