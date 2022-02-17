Professor emeritus of European history Dr. Anthony DeLuca will preach at the Bartlett Congregational Church on Sunday, Feb. 20. at 10 a.m.
Following the recommendation of the Rev. Pojen Lee to have local congregants share their inspiration, enlightenment and stories, DeLuca accepted the request of the deacons and presented a wonderful sermon focusing on God’s Love in January.
The message included reminding everyone of the many gifts all around us in the Mount Washington Valley, but also challenged everyone to "Dare to Fail," encouraging people to go beyond their comfort zone. Tony was able to combine his Stanford background and years of research, study and publications, including commentaries on religion, politics and international affairs to challenge those who attended, to rise to the occasion, examine their perceptions of themselves and light up their lives through divine inspiration.
This coming Sunday, his sermon is entitled “Individuality and Spirituality”. Please join the congregants to listen as DeLuca unveils the meaning of these concepts.
Mount Washington Valley Promotions will host the 2022 Valley Ms. Event on Sunday, March 13, at Theater in the Wood in Intervale, with the show starting at 3 p.m.
The 2022 Mount Washington Valley Ms. contestants are: Sandra Abbott, representing Bartlett Roundhouse Preservation Society; Holly Bartlett, representing White Mountains Pride; LeeAnna Bushey, representing North Conway Community Center; Rebekah Bushey, representing Robert Frost Public Charter School; Holly Fougere, representing Arts In Motion Theater Co.; Brianna Goldblatt, representing Mount Washington Valley Skating Club; Ciara Neidlinger, representing M&D Playhouse; Amelia Severy, representing MWV Arts Association; Barbara Theriault, representing Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation; Alicia Tirey, representing Harvest Hills Animal Shelter; Katelyn Webster, representing Miss MWV Teen Scholarship Program; Hannah-Jo Weisberg, representing Believe In Books Literacy Foundation and Eileen Whalen, representing Conway Area Humane Society.
Each contestant will be interviewed by the event judges in a panel forum; introduce herself to the audience and judges and deliver a prepared speech about her sponsoring organization and its impact on her life; and present herself on stage in formal attire directly following public speaking.
In addition, each contestant and her organization has decorated a container with her name and the name of her sponsoring organization on it, where audience members may cast a “vote” with their money.
The contestant with the most money will gain the most points and receive a special award. These “Cash Cans” are being displayed by the organization in advance of the event to collect more donations and many of the ladies have created online fundraising pages, too.
The winners’ organization receives $500 in cash; the winner herself receives a crown and sash, plus prizes collected by the participants (the runner-up also receives prizes). Admission to the show is $10 per person and may be paid at the door. For more information, join the event page on Facebook or contact Lisa DuFault, valleypromotions@gmail.com.
I hope everyone has a great week and that the temperatures at least get back to normal. Looking forward to vacation week. If anyone has anything they would like me to put in my article, email me at adeshais18@gmail.com.
