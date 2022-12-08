The Bartlett Recreation Department would like to thank the following individuals for their help with the annual tree lighting.

Thanks to Emily and Jack Calderwood, Thomas Bouchie, Rowan and Emerald Tree Experts Crew and Steve Hempel for their help with the Christmas tree; Stephen Libby for his help with the light synchronization and adding the Memory Light Tree along with replacing all the icicle lights; Maureen Ruel for the beautiful kissing balls for the gazebo;  Greg Allen for placing the tree stand; Chorus Director Holly Reed for the chorus sing-along; all the girls for singing their hearts out; Lynn Jones and Summit for guiding us safely from the school to the park; and Miss Mount Washington Valley runner-up Jordon Goldblatt for magically lighting the beautiful tree.

