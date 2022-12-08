The Bartlett Recreation Department would like to thank the following individuals for their help with the annual tree lighting.
Thanks to Emily and Jack Calderwood, Thomas Bouchie, Rowan and Emerald Tree Experts Crew and Steve Hempel for their help with the Christmas tree; Stephen Libby for his help with the light synchronization and adding the Memory Light Tree along with replacing all the icicle lights; Maureen Ruel for the beautiful kissing balls for the gazebo; Greg Allen for placing the tree stand; Chorus Director Holly Reed for the chorus sing-along; all the girls for singing their hearts out; Lynn Jones and Summit for guiding us safely from the school to the park; and Miss Mount Washington Valley runner-up Jordon Goldblatt for magically lighting the beautiful tree.
Finally, let’s thank the large crowd that showed up to watch.
Just a reminder to parents, their children’s shopping extravaganza will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
Home wish lists were sent with all the children in grades pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade. All middle schoolers will need to grab a sheet from one of the bulletin boards. This is an opportunity for children to shop for parents, friends, and family without pressure. They then wrap the gifts and send them home prior to Dec. 23.
All gifts are $1.50 each. All forms and money need to be in by Dec. 9 . It takes a lot of time for them to prepare Santa’s Workshop. If you like wrapping and would like to help them out, just give them a call.
The Bartlett Congregational Church welcomes you to join them for the Third Sunday of Advent on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.
Come meet the new pastor, the Rev. Jonah Mayer, who relocated from Connecticut to New Hampshire and looks forward to meeting everyone in the community. He will deliver the message on love as we are one in God’s love. Join them for worship, as well as fellowship and refreshments following the service.
This is an exciting time in the life of the church, and they would love to share with it everyone. All are welcome.
I hope everyone has the chance to take a few moments and reflect on all that we are blessed with. It has been a difficult few weeks in the Bartlett and Jackson community and my heart goes out to the families of those we have lost.
Take an extra moment to tell your kids and family that you love them. That is the greatest gift of all.
