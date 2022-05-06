The congregation thoroughly enjoyed the Rev. Kevin Stroop’s service last Sunday. He will once again be preaching on Sunday. He preaches with passion and conviction as he meaningfully brings the Scripture from print to action for daily living. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to enjoy such a wonderful preacher and passionate minister.
Pastor Stroop’s wealth of knowledge and experience are evinced through the ease in which he facilitates with every aspect of the service. The Rev Stroop is extremely personable and all are welcome to stay and share in social hour to hear of the many fascinating experiences his career has afforded.
The Garland Ridge Cemetery needs someone to mow it for the 2022 season. Contact Gene Chandler at (603) 496-9858 if interested or for more information.
The Fourth of July Hellen Hayes Memorial Parade and festivities will be held Monday, July 4. This year will include a corn hole tournament. Online registration is being set up. The cost will be $ 10 a player, with half of the proceeds going to the winner of the tournament and the other half going to Bartlett Rec to help off set costs. Parade information will be available on the Bartlett Recreation website.
As in the past, everyone is asked to please preregister. Also, they are in need of volunteers to help that day.
The Bartlett Summer Camp is in need of staffing and has raised the hourly rate to $15.25. They are looking for adults 18 years and older, if possible, but will take on some graduating seniors. Must be self-motivated, good with children. This is six weeks of summer fun. Get a nice tan, get to swim, laugh, play, and have fun. The camp starts July 5 and ends on Aug. 12 with a fun day at White Lake State Park. They pay the highest rate in the valley for recreational camps.
If you return the following year, you get a raise each year as well. You still have a few weeks on either end for relaxation. And no weekends. Call (603) 662-7053 for more information.
The Morrell Family Community Complex is now open. They have the fitness and walking trails blown off and cleared. So, everyone can start to enjoy the complex again. There is still some garden work to be done and some general sprucing up to do. If you would like to volunteer, please give them a call at (603) 662-7053. They are in the gardens most weekends, usually in the morning hours till about 1 pm. Feel free to stop by, Annette would love to show you around. Garden beds are available.
The Bartlett-Jackson Food Pantry, located at the Glen Community Church on Route 302 in Glen, is open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, food emergencies or to make a donation, contact Brenda at (603) 383-9246. No proof of need is required.
The Bartlett Historical Society will be the beneficiary of a dining benefit event hosted by the Black Cap Grille at 1485 White Mountain Highway in North Conway on Thursday, May 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. Black Cap Grille will donate 10 percent of the evening’s meal receipts to the historical society.
Additionally, the historical society will hold a 50/50 raffle and have raffle tickets available for our 2022 Quilt Raffle. All of the funds raised from this event, those donated by Black Cap Grille and the raffle receipts, will be directed to the Bartlett Historical Society’s Museum Fund for the renovation and transformation of the former St. Joseph Church in Bartlett into the Bartlett History Museum. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to this dining event.
If you have students who will be turning 5 on or before Sept. 30, please call the Bartlett Elementary School at (603) 374-2331 to get them registered for kindergarten.
I hope everyone has a great week and a special shout-out to all those amazing moms out there working hard to keep their families going. It is not an easy job but well worth the benefits. Having your child say “I love you” is the best three words you could ever hear.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
