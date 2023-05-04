The Bartlett Congregational Church will be holding a yard and bake sale on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be fresh bread, artwork, tools, books and miscellaneous items for sale. The event will take place rain or shine. If you would like a spot to sell items, spots are still available. Call Judy at (207) 935-4189. Rev. Rebecca Larson will be leading a communion service at 10 a.m. on Sunday with a sermon entitled "One Way." All are welcome.
The Bartlett Conservation Commission will be coordinating Valley Pride Day on Saturday, May 6. Valley Pride Day 2023 is the Annual Roadside Litter Cleanup Day and will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Members of the Bartlett Conservation Commission will meet residents of Bartlett at the Glen Fire Station at 90 Route 302 in Glen to hand out supplies and give assignments. For more information, email the Bartlett Conservation Commission at bartlettconservation@gmail.com or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/mwvalleypridenh.
The Friends of the Library will host a book discussion on Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m., which will focus on "The Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Future," by Merlin Sheldrake. This book was chosen so readers could gain some insight in preparation for the program presented by The New Hampshire Mushroom Company scheduled on May 23 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. Copies of the book are available in the library, but it is not required reading to attend the discussion. If you have an interest in the subject (or knowledge to add) please join the Friends of the Library for these events.
Mark your calendars for the 2023 MWV Youth STEM Expo to be held on May 24 for students in grades six through 12 at the Living Shores Aquarium in Bartlett. Students will exhibit their research and engineering projects and will have the chance to win cash prizes. Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m., with a suggested donation of $5. Each student will have complimentary access for two guests. Enjoy the exhibits, ask questions and learn something new. All are welcome to stay for our Keynote Speaker live from the Mount Washington Observatory. Awards will follow at 1 p.m. For more information, go to mwvstemexpo.com or email mwvstemexpo@gmail.com.
The Bartlett selectmen are looking for a representative for the Carroll County Communications District Planning Committee. A few years ago, all 19 towns of Carroll County joined together to form the Carroll County Broadband Committee which then established the CCCDPC.
This committee met earlier this year to explore forming a Communications District pursuant to NH RSA 53-G for the purpose of facilitating deployment of high-speed broadband internet communications throughout Carroll County.
At the Bartlett annual town meeting, the voters passed a warrant article to become a member of the Carroll County Communications District and, as was mentioned at the time of the vote, the town would be looking for a representative as well as an alternate to this district committee.
Knowledge of technology as it pertains to broadband and related topics would be useful although not required. If you are interested in serving as a volunteer representative for the Town of Bartlett, contact the selectmen's office for an application form or go to townofbartlettnh.org and go to the selectmen's page for the application.
