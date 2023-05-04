By Gail Prelli

The Bartlett Congregational Church will be holding a yard and bake sale on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be fresh bread, artwork, tools, books and miscellaneous items for sale. The event will take place rain or shine. If you would like a spot to sell items, spots are still available. Call Judy at (207) 935-4189. Rev. Rebecca Larson will be leading a communion service at 10 a.m. on Sunday with a sermon entitled "One Way." All are welcome.

