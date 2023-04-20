Spring has finally sprung. I haven’t yet seen the bears but boy do I have evidence of the voles/moles, turkeys and many bird species.
To kick off this new season, Tin Mountain will be holding a Ducks and Donuts program on Saturday, April 22, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. You will be exploring the old course of the Saco River and other open water in search of a variety of ducks and other flying migrants. To register call (603) 447-6991 or got tinmountain.org because space is limited. Bring your binoculars and they will bring the doughnuts. There is a minimal cost.
The selectmen met on April 12. They appointed positions for the board of selectmen and approved other town positions were board of selectmen chair, Jennifer Spofford; board of selectmen vice chair, Kelly Robitaille; selectmen’s representative to the planning board, K. Robitaille; health officer, David Pandora; Conservation Commission members, Sean Wadsworth, Mike Steward and Kevin Tilton; local river management advisory committee, Robert Parrish; zoning board of adjustment, Sheri Coleman and Joseph Ferris.
The next meeting will be held on April 26 at 5:30 p.m.
All of our children are stars in their own right and recently a few have been acknowledged for major achievements. Leah Alkalay who played field hockey, cross-country skiing and tennis as well as Sean Carrier for being on the football and lacrosse teams were both recognized by the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association and the N.H. Scholar-Athletes in Division II at the Capital Center for the Arts in Concord last this month. Track star Piper Lopanshanski was acknowledged for her feat last year of leading the pack of girls in the 1,600 meters during one of her meets and that she was 13th in the New England in the 400 meters.
I would love to hear about what you and your children are up to and feature them in this column. Since my daughter is now 25, I am not connected to the high school so email or text me and let me know if your children are graduating and what they are doing after graduation, if they are being recognized for something or anything about them I can highlight. If you know of someone retiring or going on a trip or there is something significant in their lives, let me know. Additionally, if you have the history of something/someplace in Albany, I would love to feature it in this column. All ideas are welcome, so please don’t hesitate to reach out.
