Spring has finally sprung. I haven’t yet seen the bears but boy do I have evidence of the voles/moles, turkeys and many bird species.

To kick off this new season, Tin Mountain will be holding a Ducks and Donuts program on Saturday, April 22, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. You will be exploring the old course of the Saco River and other open water in search of a variety of ducks and other flying migrants. To register call (603) 447-6991 or got tinmountain.org because space is limited. Bring your binoculars and they will bring the doughnuts. There is a minimal cost.

