By Tina Craig
Rain, rain, rain, couldn’t it just rain every night for an hour or so and have sunshine during the day? My garden would actually flourish.
The valley comes alive in the spring. Nature, organizations, animals, people out and about and an increase in traffic has begun.
Speaking of nature, what a gem we have at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center. Soon, I’ll be able to see the baby beavers at dawn and dusk and Tin Mountain has a plethora of things going on. They are hosting virtual and in person talks and walks. Some are located at their other locations throughout the Valley. Here are a few things happening over the next week or so: May 6, "Birding in the Bog" at Brownfield Bog from 7 to 10 a.m. and May 11, Author Series with "Big Trees of Northern New England" in Albany from 7 to 8 p.m. Be sure to go online and check out all their programs.
A few miles down the road on May 11, at the Majestic Theatre, the Gibson Center will be hosting its annual gala. This is its largest fundraiser, it celebrates seniors and their immeasurable contributions to our communities. Seniors are the heart and soul of our valley they often have a majority presence on boards and committees, they run the multitude of volunteer organizations and they contribute their time and money to make our community a better place.
Bring your friends and family to this celebration and see Laura Knoy, former host of NHPR’s "The Exchange," interview Mary Bastoni, Bernie Livingston, Peter Fauver and Barbara Theriault. There will be hors d’oeuvres and other refreshments. Tickets can be purchased online through Mountain Top Music or at the Gibson Center for $45 or that evening for $50.
The selectmen met last week on April 26t. The meeting was 45 minutes long and a couple of things came to light. The sheriff department will begin their extra shift on route 16, there is no planning board meeting set yet and former health officer Joe Farris’s interest in serving as Deputy Health Officer was addressed.
Kathy Golding was interested in serving the same position and was willing to waive the $500 stipend. A motion was made and it passed 3 to 0 electing her to the position.
The next meeting will be held on May 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the town hall. You can watch the meeting in person, online or watch any of the previous meetings by going onto the Town of Albany webpage.
In last week’s eight school track event Piper Lopashanski helped lead the team to victory when she came in first in the 400-meter dash, 3,200 meter, long jump and in the 4x100 relay.
I look forward to parents and Albany residents reaching out to me with news. I would the names of Albany students so I could recognize them in this column. The school cannot provide me with this list so if anyone can help I would appreciate it. I have been encouraged to report what is happening in people’s lives but I need your help to do so.
Take care everyone, be kind and don’t underestimate the power of your smile.
