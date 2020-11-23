There was a brief selectmen’s meeting Nov. 4. Though Kelly will be out of the office as of Nov. 9, she will be available to the selectmen by phone and email.
Among the items that came up at this meeting was how to deal with library cards.
Cards expire on Dec. 31. Please email the town office (townofalbany.com} and a voucher will be sent to you to fill out for renewal.
The Nov. 18 selectmen’s meeting was conducted as usual with Selectman Rick Hiland and Selectman Glenn Zeiders at town hall and Selectman Joe Ferris on the telephone. Also calling in was Dorothy Solomon, chair of the chapel committee.
There was discussion of the need for another member of the Planning Board according to their chair, Sean Wadsworth. Brian Baily was voted in for the position. Morris West, an alternate member of the board, had his term of office as alternate expanded for another three years.
Dorothy Solomon, chair of the Chapel Committee gave a brief explanation of the recent meeting the committee had. There was discussion regarding the work recently completed on upgrades to the chapel. There may still be work to be done on the steeple. The members of the committee discussed what to do with the items still in the chapel. An auctioneer has been asked to check on the items in the chapel and give his opinion on the value of the items so that they can be dealt with appropriately. Several ideas were suggested as to the future use of the building itself.
The selectmen’s meeting was adjourned to Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
Gibson Center: There is still time to sponsor a light for the Memory Tree. The tree will be lit from Dec. 1 through Jan. 12. Single year white lights are $10 and perpetual red lights are $50.
The Magic of Christmas virtual concert will be shown on the large screen TV at the Center on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. The price is $12.
Mountain Top Music: Theater progress continues. Excellent quality audio/video technology has been installed. This will enable Mountain Top to produce exciting live-streamed and recorded concerts starting in December that can be enjoyed in the comfort of your home this winter.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, in the company of immediate family and a few friends, Tracey Holmes and Daniel Mask ware married. The ceremony took place in their lovely backyard and was officiated by Valerie Charboneau.
The Cut Off Salon did the hair styling and makeup for the the bride and her attendants. Ruthie's Flower Shop did a great job on the bouquet and other arrangements.
A delicious meal of surf and turf was catered by Coastal Critters. A few sprinkles brought the couple good luck.
Here’s hope that Thanksgiving will bring joy to you and yours even in these difficult times. Take care, wear your mask, keep your distance and be well.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
