The primary election on Sept. 8 went smoothly according to Chairman Rick Hiland who mentioned this at the selectmen’s meeting on Sept. 16. He thanked all those who worked at Town Hall that day. Nov. 3 is the next Election Day where we will vote for national, state and local candidates. Absentee ballots are available upon request from the Town Clerk. Get yours early. It’s easy and it works well. During the last election the number of absentee ballots were considerably higher than in past years. As one who counts ballots, I can tell you all went well. Get your absentee ballot now.
The Sept. 16 selectmen’s meeting was attended in the usual manner by Hiland, Town Administrator Kelley Collins, and Selectman Joe Ferris and Dorothy Solomon.
Among the items taken up by the selectmen was the resignation of Tara Taylor from the planning board. The selectmen accepted it with regret and will be sending a letter to that effect. There is now a need for another person to sit on the board.
Hiland reported that the Carroll County Broadband Committee are looking to schedule a meeting in October in Wolfeboro. A selectman from Wolfeboro and Hiland attended a meeting with Charter Communications’ Melinda Kenney. They discussed the broadband issue and she will also be addressing the contract situation with Albany. A communication from Rob Koster of Consolidated reports that there is a $543 million appropriation for upgrading broadband in rural America.
The selectmen also reviewed the photo of dumped construction debris at the parking lot of the town forest. Curtis Coleman will be asked to pick up the debris and dispose of it properly and send the invoice to the town. The Sheriff’s Department would like to see the photo and invoice. They have had luck identifying the perpetrators of illegal dumping and may be able to find the culprit.
The selectmen have updated the COVID-19 policy with regard to traveling outside the area and what the procedure would be if you answer yes to any questions on the screening form. Please check it out by going online to townofalbany.com.
There was a brief meeting of the selectboard on Sept. 23 where business items were dealt with. In a closed session, the selectmen discussed the open seat left by the resignation of Cathy Ryan and interviewed a perspective person who is interested in serving as the selectman until March when a new election will take place. Once they interview the person, the selectman will discuss it at the next selectmen’s meeting on Sept. 30.
Sandy Stowell’s daughter, SFC Lisa Horne, has retired from the service and has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for her service in positions of increased responsibility, culminating as an intelligence analyst. How proud Sandy is! How proud Lisa must feel! Albany is proud that Lisa is living among us now.
Carol Munroe had a good week. She had visitors. Donald Barriteau came with his friend, Debbie Gabriel. Also visiting was Carol’s niece, Nichole Barriteau. The weather was perfect as was the time spent together.
Gibson Center has applied for a grant to increase the ability of members to connect electronically with the outside world for TeleHealth, electronic banking, electronic bill paying and the use of Zoom and Skype (to connect with family and friends from the safety of their homes. If you are interested, email jill@gibsoncenter.org. Veterans meet for coffee on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. Learn about available services. Please wear your mask. Eat at the Black Cap Grille on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and help support the Center.
These early autumn days are lovely. The colors in the valley add a great deal of beauty to our area which is especially desirable during these pandemic times. Let’s take advantage of the beauty around us and have a great time.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
