The Aug. 11 selectmen’s meeting was held with Jennifer Spofford, Ron Nadler and Kelley Collins in attendance. Dorothy Solomon was also there. Rob Nadler acted as chairman for the day.
A discussion ensued regarding fireworks. People have made some complaints about the noise and how it affects both humans and animal pets. Though fireworks are not totally illegal in Albany, there is an ordinance that says they may not be launched after 10 p.m. The selectmen suggest that if you choose to use fireworks you should check with your neighbors as a courtesy.
Also discussed was the “Welcome to Albany” sign on Route 16. The selectmen will be checking to see what can be done to either refresh or replace the sign.
Conway Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. There is a 10-gallon limit per household.
Gibson Center: Get picked up at home to attend MWV Concert in the Park on Aug. 17 and/or to see the Brass Quintet on Aug. 19 by calling (603) 356-3231.
On Friday, Aug. 27, Carl Lindblade of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will present “The Lusitania in the Cross Hairs” after lunch. Call Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at (603) 513-1377 to sign up for this class.
Library: On Aug. 25 Bob Cottrell, curator of the Conway Public Library’s Henney History Room, will offer a fun for the family program using objects such as an ostrich egg, powder horn, old shoe making tools, a harness and hetchel to explore themes of pioneer sustainability and our relationship to the environment, technological change, and how history can play a role in the future.
On Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. (weather permitting) bring a picnic blanket and join others in the library park for stories, songs, and activities.
On Aug. 10, there was a celebration of the life of Cindie Hanson at Tin Mountain. Cindie led a full and happy life until the end. She died of breast cancer. There were a good number of people there to participate in the celebration.
Condolences to Sara Young-Knox and family on the death of Sara’s sister.
Seems our weather is always extreme. Now we are going through a heat wave. Take care and keep comfortable. Have a great week and more.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
