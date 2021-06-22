On Tuesday, June 8, Albany held its yearly town meeting. Given that we are still in the grips of COVID-19 to some extent, the turnout was pretty good. The moderator, Ed Alkalay opened the meeting at 4 p.m. Valley Vision was on hand to film the proceedings.
In attendance for the school board were Dan Bianchino and Anne Merrow. Representing the town’s selectmen were Joe Ferris and Kathy Golding
The moderator began the discussions by going over each of the Warrant Articles. Only a few of the articles were opened for discussion by the townspeople. The first was the the Library Warrant. David Smolen was on hand to answer questions and there were many. Eventually, the article passed. There were questions regarding the cost of parks and recreation, Albany’s road work, and the chapel’s roof and steeple repair. All warrant articles eventually passed though Article 7 (Chapel roof repair) was raised and changed to $15,500. While discussing the Parks and Recreation warrant, there was discussion regarding parking passes. Stickers for Albany residents will be available at town hall on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m. Check on line for the rules in order to receive your pass.
The June 16 selectmen’s meeting started with select-person Golding calling the meeting to order and leading with the Pledge of Allegiance. In person at the meeting was Kathy Golding, Selectman Rob Nadler, Town Administrator K. Collins and resident Jennifer Spofford.
The first item to be discussed was the appointment of a selectman to take the place of Joe Ferris. The selectmen voted to appoint Jennifer Spofford to that position.
At the meeting the selectmen accepted with regrets the resignation of the town’s treasurer Chuck Merrow. After discussion, Deputy Treasurer Kathleen Carrier was voted in as treasurer effective July 1 and Mr. Merrow would serve as her deputy until March 2022 town meeting.
The selectmen voted to have the town hall and kitchen used for the memorial service for Dick Van Dyne who had recently died. Both Dick and Shirley Van Dyne had been an integral part of the Albany community for many years and the selectmen thought the use of the building would in a way express their feelings.
The next selectmen’s meeting will be June 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Town hall is now open for all meetings and for all people to attend in person. Back to normal … hopefully. Have a great week and more.
Some news about our locals. Bernadine Debois has moved to an “over 65” residence in Concord. Her friends here in Albany will miss her. Carol Cotton, owner of “My Favorite Things” store on Route 16 is looking to sell her business. On the other hand, Route 112 Grocery has opened on the Kanc. Life goes on in Albany.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.