The July 28 selectmen’s meeting was attended by selectmen Kathy Golding, Robert Nadler and Jennifer Spofford as well as road agent Curtis Coleman, HEB Engineer J. McAllister and Town Administrator Kelley Collins.
One of the early votes regarded Cathy Ryan’s resignation as town clerk/tax collector which was accepted by the selectmen with extreme regrets.
A great deal of town business was discussed at the meeting particularly about road repair. There is a lot of work needing to be done after our long winter.
Conway Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. There is a 10-gallon limit per household.
Gibson Center: The Gibson Center bus is back on the road again offering medical transportation as well as shopping, banking, beauty parlor and lunch rides. To schedule call Penny at (603) 356-3231.
Library: Arts in Motion meets Aug. 10, 12, 17 and 19 at 5:30 p.m. There is a Family Support Council Meeting on Monday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
White Mountain Musical Arts will be presenting the Boston-based Beacon Brass Quintet at Cranmore Mountain on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ,rain or shine. Bring a picnic and outdoor chair or blanket. Tickets will be available at the door.
This summer with COVID around has been different to say the least. Hopefully life will return to normal soon. In the meantime, be prepared and willing to keep yourself, your family and friends healthy and happy by listening to those who want to keep us all in good health.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
