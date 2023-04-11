By Tina Craig
In 1996, Albany had the good fortune of increasing its population by two incredible people: Dorothy and Stan Solomon, both retired educators from New York.
Dorothy has been described as dedicated, intelligent, community-oriented, articulate and a committed, effective leader. As a breast cancer survivor, Dorothy discovered when she arrived in New Hampshire that there wasn’t a branch of the American Cancer Society in the state so she started a chapter. We will never know how many people were aided by the few years this organization remained in New Hampshire.
When the chapter closed, she dove into politics and over the next 25 very active years, she held a multitude of leadership positions. She was chair of her area, and later county, political group. She was elected and worked diligently as an Albany selectman; she was elected to be a Carroll County Commissioner; and later vice chair of her state political group.
She made major contributions throughout her volunteer years. However, one of her most proudest accomplishments which reflected her leadership abilities occurred when she was a Carroll County Commissioner.
She initiated and fought for the building of the Mountain View Community Nursing home in which seniors would have the dignity of having their own rooms with private bathrooms and couples could reside together.
She and the other commissioners and county officials made this project an incredible success and thus positively impacted thousands of Carroll County residents and family members.
Stan has always supported Dorothy in her endeavors and he has been a force in our community as well. Described as intense, passionate, opinionated, dedicated and intelligent, Stan has been a strong voice for education in our valley and was a school board member for a number of years.
He also volunteered with Dorothy for Meals on Wheels, and he spent years driving veterans to their doctor’s appointments. He was also beside Dorothy at every local political event with their collie, Sir Lancelot.
On behalf of senior citizens across New Hampshire, the Vaughn Award is given annually in each county to one recipient over 60 who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and volunteer service. Both of the Solomons were individually recognized by the State of NH and given the Vaughn award for their dedicated volunteerism.
This article has briefly touched on the Solomon’s achievements in the Mount Washington Valley. This author would like to express her gratitude for all they have achieved in the name of making our world a better place.
The selectmen meeting held on March 29 went smoothly. The next meeting will be help on Wednesday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m.
If you are interested in getting out of town, the Gibson Center for Senior Services is organizing a three-day trip to Vermont on April 23 to April 25. Traveling will be via a well-equipped Motorcoach, and there will be three adventure-packed days. Call (603) 356-3231 immediately. Deadline for signing up is April 14.
There are four programs over the next two weeks at Tin Mountain, including a environmental trivia night at Tuckerman’s on April 12.
Mountain Top Music has provided you with a great reason to get out every Friday. Join them for Friday night Jazz at their Majestic Cafe. They are also holding a home concert on Saturday, April 22, featuring the Heliand Consort.
Check out the Conway Library for their many monthly programs, including their partnering with the Gibson Center on April 21 to offer computer tech training, everyone attending will receive a $25 gift card. The following day, Saturday, April 22, Bob Cottrell will be doing an Earth Day walk-about and presentation, make sure to wear proper footwear.
Reach out to me with suggestions for what events may be coming up, what you may want featured in this column and names of people in our town who have had a positive impact. Also, if you have any pertinent history facts or information about Albany that could be possible column topics, give me a call.
Be kind and give everyone the gift of your smile.
Tina Craig can be contacted at (603) 986-1502.
