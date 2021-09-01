The Aug. 25 selectmen’s meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with selectmen Kathy Golding, Rob Nadler and Jennifer Spofford in attendance. Also attending were Town Administrator Kelley Collins, Road Agent Curtis Coleman, Chapel Committee members Peter DonKonics, and Dorothy Solomon and Mountain Meadow Riders’ member Greydon Turner.
At the meeting, the board reviewed the money left in the operation budget for paving of roads. They agreed not to exceed the $250,000 set aside for 2021 paving at this point. Should more be needed, it was decided that the road agent could come to the selectmen to discuss the need.
DonKonics, made the final report on the committee’s work. He explained that the Town of Albany does not have ownership of the chapel building. There are six codicils in the will left by the Chocoura Sunday-School Association that limit the town’s use of the building. There are also specific requirements regarding the equipment. DonKonics stated that the town needs to look into these points before any money is invested into the steeple repair.
Presently, there is a need to get an update on the legal aspect of Albany’s ownership of the building and how the Albany Historical Society may be involved. DonKonics requested that the select board put in writing that the Chapel Committee has completed its charge and if there is a new charge that they get in touch with him. Golding declared the Chapel Committee discharged and thanked them for their work and the comprehensive report that was provided.
The select board then heard from Turner regarding the approximately 450 yards of shoulder on Passaconaway Road for the use of snowmobiles in the months from Dec. 15 to April 15 annually. He said the MMR have been working for several years to create a recreational trail to Bartlett. Currently the trail runs to High Street.
There is one hurdle left and the property owner will not grant permission to pass over his land and use around the back is not safe due to the grade of the ledge. The Riders are requesting that Albany allow the shoulder of Passaconaway Road be used for travel for approximately 450 yards.
The selectmen asked that the road agent and the forest service be part of this discussion. There are also problems regarding parking and the use of the covered bridge for these vehicles. The town administrator will speak with Michael Weeks of the Trail Bureau to get a sample of agreement and see what other towns have regarding an R-O-W for this use.
Coleman reported that Moat View Drive has been repaved and should be finished at week’s end.
Coleman also requested that the new town clerk/tax collector’s hours be increased as he does a great many registrations with that office especially from October through February. Golding explained that it was up to the clerk/tax collector to make the hours and that this was an elected position.
When the selectmen went into non-public session at the end the meeting, they appointed Sandra Vizard to complete Cathy Ryan’s term as town clerk/tax collector. The salary would be $450.57 per week effective Sept. 1. Ryan was hired as a clerk in the office at $20 per hour for as many hours as she could work. Golding was hired as trainer/consultant for as many hours as needed for training at $30 per hour.
Nadler was appointed to represent Albany at the conservation commission. As few towns still send out tax bills yearly, the selectmen would like to look into semi-annual tax billing. They have asked Collins to get in touch with Jason Call to see what would be needed to accommodate this.
The regular selectmen’s meeting ended at 5:30 p.m. The non-public session ended at 7:40 p.m.
There is a need for another member for the Albany School Board. The board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Each member receives a stipend. If you are interested, please notify Tim Sorgi at timsorgi3@gmail.com.
Gibson Center: Volunteers are needed to help with programs for people with dementia. Get in touch with Jill Reynolds Viernus.
Lunch is now being served in the dining room starting at 11:30 a.m.
The Labor Day Weekend Fair is scheduled for Sept. 4 and 5.
The annual Mount Washington Valley 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be held at Schouler Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, beginning at 8:46 a.m. to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Mud Bowl is a three-day event starting Sept. 10 and ending Sept. 12, with 12 teams, 20 games, double elimination touch mud football tournaments at North Conway’s Steve Eastman Memorial Field at Hog Coliseum, located behind the North Conway Community Center and next to the North Conway Country Club.
The 24th annual Jen’s Friends Climb Against Breast Cancer is Saturday, Sept. 18.
Condolences to the family of Jaime Lee Dorothy Detzer upon her untimely death.
This has truly been a unique summer. Living with this dreaded virus in our midst, we must take care to avoid it. Listen to the experts and keep well.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
