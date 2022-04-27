The last meeting of March was held on the 23rd of the month. Kathy Golding returned to sit with selectmen Jennifer Spofford and Kelly Robitaille. Also in attendance were Town Administrator Kelley Collins and residents Dorothy Solomon, Marc Mills and a woman who accompanied him.
Golding was appointed chair and Spofford was appointed vice chair of their respective group.
Chuck Merrow was re-appointed deputy treasurer as recommended by Treasurer Kathy Carrier.
The town administrator will notify Sam Farrington that Ronald Ryan will not be serving as a member of the zoning board of adjustment and therefore a new candidate is needed.
Mr. Mills spoke to the board regarding the property next door to him. He noted that the property did not meet the zoning for a buildable lot as it is less than 2 acres. It was explained that the lot is a preexisting nonconforming. Though this did not make Mr. Mills happy, it appeared there was little to change the arrangements.
The meeting ended on this note.
The next selectmen’s meeting was on April 13 and was filmed by Valley Vision (try watching as it’s being streamed). In attendance were the usual: chairperson Golding, selectmen Spofford and Robitaille, town administrator Collins and resident Solomon.
Among the items covered was the approval of a replacement of the Welcome to Albany sign. It should be completed in the next few months.
Sean Wadsworth was appointed as a member of the Conservation Commission. Peter Carboni was reappointed to the planning board.
The select board set dates for May and June meeting for May 11 and May 25; June meetings will be held on June 8 and June 23.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:51 p.m. and the next meeting will be April 27 at 5:30 p.m.
For those who are aware that Rob Nadler suffered a severe stroke last October, you may not know his present condition. Look up the GoFundMe page that Cort Hansen made for him. You may be shocked. If you would like to support his needs, but are not comfortable with the GoFundMe facet, you can send a check to him directly: Rob Nadler, 71 Red Eagle St., Albany, NH 03818. I’m sure any amount will be much appreciated. Prayers for him as well would be a good idea.
The Ossipee Chalmers Insurance Group will be hosting its second annual American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, May 23, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the Center Ossipee Town Hall gym. You can sign up right on the redcrossblood.org website and pick a time. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need. Please consider donating.
Gibson Center: Upcoming day trips for May are as follows. For all bus trips, please sign up in advance by calling (603) 356-3231. Masks are required on the bus.
There are trips to Micaliffe/Shepherd Discovery Center, Littleton, and the Veteran’s Cemetery.
Congratulations to Terri Peare on the birth of grandson Colton Allen born on March 21.
Congratulations to Linda Parrish on her 33rd consecutive Boston Marathon run. She placed 64th in the 65-69 age group.
Now that the weather is warmer, let’s get out and enjoy the outdoors. Keep well, be safe and have fun.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
