July 14 was the first selectmen’s meeting this month. It was a regular gathering with selectmen Kathy Golding, Rob Nadler and Jennifer Spotford attending as well as Kelley Collins sitting with them. Also attending were Curtis Coleman, Peter DonKonicas and Dorothy Solomon.
Among the items discussed was Curtis Coleman’s plans regarding road work for Albany. His plan is to start the repair work on Moat View Drive, followed by Drake Hill Road, Town Hall Road and Bald Hill Road.
Solomon and Peter DonKonicas, who were attending the meeting representing the Chapel Committee, explained changes that would be made to the committee. Solomon has resigned the chairmanship of the committee. A new chair will be chosen soon.
DonKonicas discussed the work left to do on the chapel — repair the steeple and check on other problems, inventory the items in the chapel, deal with the defunct historical society’s mailings, funds and problems with the state. A decision must be made as to what to do with the building keeping in mind that it must meet the requirements in the deed.
Also taken up at the meeting was Leah Valtadares’ move to become chair of the ZBA.
Town Administrator Kelley Collins brought up the need for dealing with an IT company to protect the town from being hacked. The selectmen are checking into this. The meeting ended about 7 p.m. The next meeting will be Wednesday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m.
Gibson Center: The center is hoping to reopen the dining hall for congregate meals and running its many programs, but they need help. If you can offer a few hours a week they and those who use the services would be very appreciative. Call Jill at (603) 356-3231 or stop by the center to see just what you might help with.
The Census Bureau conducts more than 130 surveys yearly and is in need of field representatives who can work out of their home. They are reimbursed for mileage. To find out more about this visit the bureau’s website.
Congratulations to Kelsey Bush on making the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt. She is a senior in business administration. Keep on working!
Deepest condolences to all who knew and loved Dorothy Hesketh. Dorothy passed away in June at the age of 100.
Deepest condolences to David and Jeran Calitri, son of Joseph Anthony Calitri Sr., who passed away in June.
Living in New Hampshire is opening up again. Mary and Arthur Leavitt went to see Bernadine Dubora who used to live on Bald Hill and moved to an assisted living facility in Pembroke. Another time, Carol Munroe, Nancy Holmes and Jamie Brothers all joined with Mary for a friendship dinner. Life is good.
There are beginning to be things of interest to do now-a-days. Arts Jubilee concerts are back at Cranmore Mountain. Check them out. Various events are scheduled for Schouler Park, so watch the signs. Have a good summer. We deserve it.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.