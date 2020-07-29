As expected, the selectmen’s meeting of July 15 had Chairman Rick Hiland, Selectman Cathy Ryan and Town Administrator Kelley Collins attending in person with Selectman Joe Ferris on the phone. I was a call-in. You can be part of the meeting, too, by calling (480) 660-5317, code 540682.
Collins advised the board that the second part of the Cares Act Grant has been submitted on time.
Chairman Andy Davis of the ZBA asked that Keith Croto be made an alternate member of the board, and the request was agreed to by the selectmen.
The planning board has asked to hold its meetings in town hall’s large room, but this idea has problems. There is no camera in that room and the camera in the present meeting room is permanently mounted and too small for the large room. Additionally, there would be a need to have someone disinfect and clean the room in order to hold the meeting there.
Hiland reported that the Carroll County Broadband Committee has received preliminary results regarding participation in the survey sent out. Route 16 corridor has responded but there is a lack of responses from Passaconaway Road area. Hiland has met with the county delegation regarding broadband and they are supportive of the legislation that has been submitted. Some really good news: Steve Knox is improving every day.
The selectmen’s meeting on July 22 was attended by the usual five people: Hiland, Ryan, Collins, Ferris and Dorothy Solomon.
Among the topics was a discussion regarding a dog bite incident that had gone unreported. The town’s first knowledge of the incident came in an email from the NH State Veterinarian. Albany’s Animal Control Officer and Health Officer will get in touch with the dog owner to request a status update on the dog and check that quarantine efforts were followed. Hiland reported that the next broadband meeting would be held in the fall. At the moment the board is distributing and filling out surveys.
As of this date, the Town of Albany has adopted a Tax Deeding Payment Plan Policy. This should assist in tax collection.
Peter DonKonics will be attending next week’s selectmen’s meeting to speak about the defunct Albany Historical Society. If you have ever been involved with the historical society, you might want to attend or listen into this meeting. (The telephone number is at the beginning of these notes.)
There will be a meeting on July 30 with the Moderator Ed Alkalay, Rick Hiland, Ryan and Joe Ferris, the Town Clerk DeAnn LeBlanc and supervisors of the checklist, Denise Hiland, Cindy Carboni and Solomon and ballot clerks to discuss how the town will prepare for the upcoming elections. The state is prepared to offer assistance to towns and cities in New Hampshire.
Gibson Center: For the most up to date information, check out the center’s website for programs and daily menus. As is usual in an election year, the center hosts a candidate forum for each party before the primary election in September. This is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 11 and 18. If need be it will be done using Zoom.
Library: Saturday, Aug. 15, from 7 to 8 p.m. Zoom Jeopardy. Be a contestant on this special edition of library Jeopardy or watch from home on Facebook Live! The program is hosted by Jeff Beavers. Email Jeff at jbeavers@conwaypubliclibrary.org for a Zoom invitation.
For those who are passionate about “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” you will be happy to know that there will be a brief celebration on Aug. 13. Survivors, scientists and Strides supporters from across the region will be speaking starting at 9 a.m. Join the group by going to youtube.com/cancernortheart. RSVP to northconwaynhstrides@cancer.org.
On Aug. 11, Settlers Green is offering a free movie, “Avengers: Endgame.” There is a pre-movie trivia starting at 7 p.m. and the movie follows at 8 p.m. To make sure you have seating, bring some chairs or a blanket. Settlers will be providing 30 seats but they are likely to go quickly. The movie is held on the green by Trail’s End Ice Cream.
Carole Monroe was lucky enough to have guests in early July. Her niece Nicole Bernga and friend Debbie Barrireu came to visit her. They had fun eating outside at a camp fire and hiking in the mountains where they saw a moose. Even during these uncomfortable times there are ways to enjoy our lovely area.
Happy birthday wishes to Terry Leavitt on July 25 and Doug Leavitt on July 29. Hope you both had a great day and have many, many more.
As the summer goes on, keep smiling (even behind your masks) and keep safe.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.