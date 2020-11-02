Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. See you there unless you’ve voted by mail.
The Nov. 21 selectmen’s meeting found chairman Rick Hiland, Glen Zeider and Town Administrator Kelly Collins physically at the meeting and Selectman Joe Ferris and Dorothy Solomon on the conference call.
Among the items dealt with was a letter from someone who received a parking ticket over the Columbus Day weekend. The selectmen noted that the police were doing their job in handing out tickets since it appears that people are not obeying obvious signage.
There was discussion about the wages paid to Cathy Ryan as town clerk/tax collector. It was decided that she should receive the same scale as the former town clerk/tax collector.
Discussion went on to the CARES Act grant funding available for the upcoming election. This involves the cost to the town for dealing with absentee ballots. So far the cost has been $2,027.12. The town must pay $337.84 and the CARES Act would pick up the balance of $1,689.21. The selectmen voted to sign the papers to accept the money.
The selectmen discussed and approved the time the town administrator will be absent from Albany. Kelly will be out of the office from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20 due to a death in her family and the need to travel out of state.
Kelly brought up the idea of changing the town’s auditor. She said it has been difficult to get him to return calls. The selectmen have authorized her to send out a request for proposal to find a new auditing service.
The select board was advised that Curtis Coleman has been appointed as a full voting member of the Planning Board.
There was discussion about work being done on the chapel. The front door has been repaired. They are still waiting for a pane of glass to be delivered and painting of the outside still needs to be done.
No smoking signs have come in and will be posted outside town hall.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the selectmen held a special meeting to set Albany’s tax rate for 2020. The DRA (Department of Revenue Administration) had suggested the rate be $12.43. After consulting with the town treasurer the selectmen chose to use $50,000 from Albany’s Unreserved Fund Balance in order to reduce the tax rate.
The final amount came to $12.05 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. This is $1.92 less than last year. You should be receiving the tax bill for this year shortly.
Gibson Center: For those who may be unsure about paying for utility bills, heating and fuel, food and the like, call the center’s office at (603) 356-3231 and you will be directed to the place for help. You can also call directly to Carroll County ServiceLink at (603) 323-7508 for assistance.
This year, Thanksgiving lunch will be a grab-and-go event sponsored by Shawn and Linda Bergeron. Get your roast Tom Turkey with sausage/cornbread stuffing, mashed potato/gravy, peas and pearl onions and pumpkin mousse on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 17 and 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The center is looking for donations of: canned vegetables, cans or jars of tomato, Alfredo, etc. sauce, sugar-free hot chocolate, individual fruit bowl servings and individual servings of shelf-stable milk.
On Nov. 11, there will be a grandparent/grandchild scavenger hunt. Call the center at (603) 356-3231 for further information.
Condolences to all the family of Daniel Charles Bianchino who passed earlier this month.
Please keep healthy. Wear a mask when in public and keep your distance from others. Things will improve.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
