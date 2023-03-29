By Tina Craig

On March 14, the annual Albany school board and town meeting took place. Superintendent Kevin Richards reviewed the school budget and provided us with the great news that it was $12,000 less than last year. After the budget was passed, an explanation was provided that Albany was going to alert Conway by June that they were canceling their contract, which is up in two years. This will allow Albany the flexibility to look at all options for our K-6 students and not be automatically locked into another 20-year contract with Conway. The contract cancellation is nonbinding.

