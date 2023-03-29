On March 14, the annual Albany school board and town meeting took place. Superintendent Kevin Richards reviewed the school budget and provided us with the great news that it was $12,000 less than last year. After the budget was passed, an explanation was provided that Albany was going to alert Conway by June that they were canceling their contract, which is up in two years. This will allow Albany the flexibility to look at all options for our K-6 students and not be automatically locked into another 20-year contract with Conway. The contract cancellation is nonbinding.
The town meeting that followed was uneventful, all the warrant articles were passed and with the exception of last year, it was one of the shortest meetings in years.
Spring is here and soon the bears will be looking to see who left their feeders out for them to snack on. Winter cabin fever combined with the lingering COVID isolation have kept many of us inside for months and it may be time for us too to step out and attend something in our community.
Only since starting to write these articles have, I opened my eyes to the multitude of things to do in our valley. Go online and look up things happening at the Majestic Theatre, our local libraries, the adult program at the Conway Rec Program to name a few.
Tin Mountain is right in our backyard and there is a plethora of nature programs throughout the month. This Saturday, April 1, there will be a special reception for local artist, Linda Gray, featuring her paintings of the White Mountains and the Acadia Region. Her work can be viewed through the end of May as well. Go online for details.
The Gibson Center is teeming with fun programs, classes, trips, adventures and of course lunches (weekdays 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.). I have heard people say oh, the Gibson Center is just for “old people." What does that even mean? I was told that everyone is welcome and that their youngest visitor of late was a 3 years old.
Speaking of “youngsters” on Thursday, April 6, there will be a wonderful Easter lunch of baked ham and all the fixings sponsored by White Mountain Oil and propane. The best part is that the Easter Bunny will be making a visit so invite the young ones and those young at heart in your life. The day before, on April 5, all veterans are welcome to meet at 10 a.m. to help with organizing a cookout in May. That same day, following lunch, there will be a trip to the Humane Society to socialize the cats who need lots of love.
Starting soon this column will periodically highlight some of Albany’s longstanding residents. Please reach out with names of people who have made a difference in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.