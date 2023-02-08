By Tina Craig
Albany residents, let your voices be heard.
I love living in a small town where each person’s voice counts, where we still hand count our electoral votes and hold town meetings.
Albany has three separate 20-year tuition contracts with Conway. One for each grade level: elementary, middle school and high school. The first to expire in 2026 is the elementary tuition contract. Over the next two months, you have the opportunity to participate in the discussion of what to do next. Questions such as: Do we have an option to reduce the cost of education? Could our K-6 students go to Madison elementary in 2026-2027? Is Madison too far and is it worth sending our children there to save money?
The school options committee, formed two years ago to address these questions, explored many options. They determined that the education from both Conway and Madison are comparable but based on the current numbers, the cost of sending our children to Conway is close to twice that of Madison.
Members of the Albany school board have reached out to Conway a number of times to discuss the contract with no results. Albany has a long history with Conway and it is our hope that they will find the time to meet with the committee and find a way to work out something amenable to both towns.
No decisions have been made because this is the initial phase of the three year process to determine our next step. The Albany school board is hosting the annual school budget hearing on Feb. 14 at 5:30 and if you have questions this is where you can discuss them. Come, listen, ask questions, voice your opinions and be heard.
On March 14 at 7 p.m., there will be a non- binding warrant article presented for discussion on this topic at the annual school board meeting followed by our annual town meeting. Again, take this opportunity to participate in local government with your voice and your vote.
Events around town over the next few weeks include a multitude of nature presentations at our very own Tin Mountain, including field tracking, wild canines and felines, winter foul and winter tree identification as well as a snowshoe tour. At the Majestic on Sunday, Feb. 12 and 19, join them for a sing-a-long and on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. there will be a Mardi Gras celebration with the Heather Pierson Band.
The Gibson Center has a plethora of services and activities, including daily lunches at 11:30 a.m., day and overnight trips and much more. Don’t hesitate to go on any of these organizations websites or give them a call.
By the way, Dorothy Solomon and Mary Leavitt will no longer be writing this column and have passed it on to me. I will address their years of incredible community service in a later addition.
Please don’t hesitate to call me at (603) 986-1502 with any possible future contributions.
