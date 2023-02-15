WOLFEBORO — Do you own or are aware of a historic property in Wolfeboro that you feel deserves recognition? Are you or do you know of, someone who works to preserve the history of the town? Are you or do you know of, a builder or homeowner who pays special attention to maintaining historic details in their work?

Any of them — and more — could be highlighted as the Wolfeboro Heritage Commission kicks off its inaugural Wolfeboro Heritage Awards program. The awards will recognize the efforts of individuals, businesses, and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation of buildings, neighborhoods, traditions and other historic resources in the town and will be presented on an annual basis each May.

