WOLFEBORO — Do you own or are aware of a historic property in Wolfeboro that you feel deserves recognition? Are you or do you know of, someone who works to preserve the history of the town? Are you or do you know of, a builder or homeowner who pays special attention to maintaining historic details in their work?
Any of them — and more — could be highlighted as the Wolfeboro Heritage Commission kicks off its inaugural Wolfeboro Heritage Awards program. The awards will recognize the efforts of individuals, businesses, and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation of buildings, neighborhoods, traditions and other historic resources in the town and will be presented on an annual basis each May.
The awards will be given in various categories, including, but not limited to, historic building restoration and/or adaptive re-use, stewardship (repair and maintenance) of a historic building over time, and leadership or education efforts. Awards can be made to individuals, groups, businesses and municipal entities.
Anyone can nominate a person, organization, business or project for recognition of their contributions to the knowledge, appreciation, or preservation of Wolfeboro’s built environment. Self-nominations also are welcome.
Maggie Stier, Wolfeboro Heritage Commission Chair, said “The Heritage Commission's purpose is to help the town retain its traditional character by managing change to its historic resources.
These awards will give us the opportunity to recognize and thank people who have made a positive contribution to the preservation of historic properties in Wolfeboro."
Nomination forms are available online on the Wolfeboro Heritage Commission’s home page (wolfeboronh.us/heritage-commission). You’ll need to provide contact information for the nominee, along with a paragraph or more on why you feel your nominee should receive a Wolfeboro Heritage Award. To be considered for an award for restoration, renovation, or stewardship of a building, the building must have been constructed prior to 1972.
Nominations should be submitted by March 17 and can be emailed to heritagecommission@wolfeboronh.us or mailed to Wolfeboro Heritage Commission, Town Hall, 84 S. Main St., Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
Awards will be made during Historic Preservation Month in May.
The Wolfeboro Heritage Commission was created by voters in 2016 to help town government recognize, manage, and protect historical and cultural resources. The commission’s members advise and assist other local boards and commissions, conduct surveys of historic resources, educate the public on matters relating to historic preservation and historical resources, and serve as a resource for revitalization efforts.
Among its many activities, the commission currently is overseeing work to catalogue historic resources in Wolfeboro. The town passed a warrant article last March to hire a preservation consultant to carry out a town-wide survey of Wolfeboro’s historic resources and compile those findings in a report that follows the standard inventory form format of the N.H. Division of Historical Resources. Work began on that project in September, and the report is expected to be completed later this year.
