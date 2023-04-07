pride

The Bernier family picks up litter in Intervale on Valley Pride Day in 2021. Town leads are being sought for this year's Valley Pride Day, set for May 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Valley Pride Day is once again being run by the Saco Valley Anglers/Trout Unlimited.

Saco Valley Anglers is an organization which is steadfastly dedicated to preserving, protecting and reconnecting the cold water resources in the Saco River Watershed.

