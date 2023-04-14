CONWAY — The White Mountain Horse Association will be hosting an equine feed and nutrition talk with Michelle Mulcahy of Triple Crown Feeds on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center in North Conway Village.
Mulcahy has been working in the Equine Feed Industry for over 25 years, the past 20 with Triple Crown Nutrition. She holds a degree in equine studies and stable management and is certified by the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists and The Center for Equus Coaching. She combines her lifelong love of horses, fascination with equine management and an interest in understanding why humans are drawn to horses, in her work every day.
Her presentation will focus primarily on common sense approaches to feeding horses. Questions and concerns about your horse’s diet are welcome.
This presentation is open to all. There will be fun door prizes, light refreshments and White Mountain Horse Association will be accepting new memberships.
The White Mountain Horse Association is a group of local horse enthusiasts living in and around the Mount Washington Valley in New Hampshire and western Maine.
Established back in 2009, this group came together as a means of networking and helping each other out in the event of an equine emergency after a local equine veterinarian had left the area. Today, the group is still going strong and has proven to be a great educational resource for horse owners in and around the valley over the years.
From organizing group trail rides, horsemanship clinics, trailer loading clinics, barn fire safety presentations, hands on equine emergency first aid training, to hosting a variety of guest speakers including veterinarians, farriers, and equine rescues from all over New Hampshire and Maine.
The White Mountain Horse Association also offers a social piece that brings horse people together. Whether it is meeting new friends to trail ride with, helping each other out in a time of crisis, or simply getting together to talk about horses over a campfire, this friendly group shares one thing in common; they all love horses.
The White Mountain Horse Association communicates through email and Facebook and meets several times throughout the year at different locations depending on the meeting topic.
Membership is only $10 per person/ $20 per family. You do not need to own a horse to become a member.
If you would like to join, membership forms will be available that night or email Trish at tashworth@roadrunner.com for more information.
