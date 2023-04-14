White Mountain Horse Association Talk

An equine feed and nutrition talk will be held at the North Conway Community Center in North Conway Village on May 15. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The White Mountain Horse Association will be hosting an equine feed and nutrition talk with Michelle Mulcahy of Triple Crown Feeds on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center in North Conway Village.

Mulcahy has been working in the Equine Feed Industry for over 25 years, the past 20 with Triple Crown Nutrition. She holds a degree in equine studies and stable management and is certified by the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists and The Center for Equus Coaching. She combines her lifelong love of horses, fascination with equine management and an interest in understanding why humans are drawn to horses, in her work every day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.