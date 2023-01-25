CONWAY — Way Station has received a $30,000 grant to be awarded over three years by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. The grant will be used by the Way Station to sustain and grow operations in support of the homeless and housing insecure in the Mount Washington Valley.
The Way Station was created three years ago to address an ever-growing need to offer assistance to the homeless and housing insecure of the greater Mount Washington Valley.
The Way Station, a 501 (c)(3) with a volunteer board of directors that is housed at 15 Grove St behind the Nativity Lutheran Church in North Conway, is staffed by volunteers, and financially sustained by donors and grants. It partners with many local and state wide organizations to maximize its outreach and service to the community.
There is one paid part-time employee who manages the on-site operations, is the face of the Way Station to the community and has established a schedule of off-site outreach to be more visible to those in need.
The Way Station, in partnership with other groups, has identified and documented this vulnerable community that had previously not been recognized. The Annual Point in Time counts have consistently shown more than 100 housing insecure individuals in the Mount Washington Valley area. The Way Station usually sees and supports 35 to 40 of these individuals each week.
The Way Station provides immediate relief, food, clothing, camping necessities, a place to shower, mail services and laundry/phone/gas cards. It has also provided help to over 1,300 households in 2022.
The homeless and housing insecure community are individuals, families, children, youth and senior citizens. The homeless, during all seasons, but especially in the winter are struggling to survive. They live in cars, camp in the woods and travel from place to place in an effort to survive the bitter cold and other adverse conditions throughout the year. The Way Station, many times, is the last best hope for this community by offering tents, sleeping bags, winter clothing, hot coffee and food.
The Way Station offers its most sincere thanks and heartfelt gratitude to the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation for this generous grant that will further empower us to help the most vulnerable of society. This grant is made possible by gifts from the following fund(s): First Page Fund, Mount Washington Valley Community Assistance Fund, Nutrire Fund, Rogers Family Trust Fund, Tami E. Nason Fund, and an anonymous fund.
The mission of the Way Station is “To support the homeless and housing insecure population of the Mount Washington Valley Region.” For more information, go to waystationnh.org or call (603) 452-7113 for more information.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire. For six decades, thousands of people have entrusted their charitable resources to the Foundation, creating a perpetual source of philanthropic capital and making it possible for the Foundation to award more than $60 million in grants and scholarships every year.
For more information, go to nhcf.org or call (603) 225-6641.
