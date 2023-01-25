CONWAY — Way Station has received a $30,000 grant to be awarded over three years by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. The grant will be used by the Way Station to sustain and grow operations in support of the homeless and housing insecure in the Mount Washington Valley.

The Way Station was created three years ago to address an ever-growing need to offer assistance to the homeless and housing insecure of the greater Mount Washington Valley.

