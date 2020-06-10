CONWAY — With the Vaughan Learning Center temporarily closed, the renovation work in the Reverence for Life building by L.A. Drew along with subcontractors has gone full steam ahead.
They have gutted the entire first floor and built new classrooms, new bathrooms, renovated offices, improved kitchen new access and much more. The completion date is set for Aug. 15, subject to changes and unforeseen circumstances.
According to Board of Directors Chairman Dot Seybold: “As soon as it is completed, Vaughan will begin the process of setting up the classrooms and welcoming back families. Since the start of the pandemic, we have come to realize how plans can change overnight but Vaughan is on a path to normal, or at least a new normal.”
The new food pantry building is 100 percent complete. The original plan was to temporarily reopen the Learning Center in the new food pantry building and the basement of the church while the renovations were taking place.
The pandemic forced a change those plans. The restrictions outlined by the State of New Hampshire for safely operating proved impossible in the temporary spaces. In the meantime, the offices for Vaughan have moved into the new building and new working spaces and storage areas prepared in anticipation of moving the food pantry into its permanent home.
For the moment, Vaughan continues to distribute food at 2076 White Mountain Highway next to Via Roma restaurant.
The Vaughan board of directors approved a bridge loan to help finish the construction projects while the Capital Campaign has been forced to hold. They will be reaching out to the community in the fall to wrap up the final push in Capital Campaign fundraising.
All normal fundraising avenues that support Vaughan annual budgets have been canceled or put on hold. The Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser was canceled. The North Conway Strawberry Festival slated for late June has been postponed until later in the summer. The Mud Bowl tournament is uncertain, which is another major fundraiser for Vaughan.
The good news is the grocery store partners and the NH Foodbank have helped keep the pantry fully stocked with adequate supplies. And the new fundraising portal at VaughanNH.org successfully generated over $10,000 dollars in “hands-free” fundraising.
The NH Charitable Foundation has provided emergency funding and Vaughan was successful in getting support from the PPP program to bring back several full-time employees.
Vaughan requests that the public continue to give.
According to Vaughan Administrator Jennifer Perkins: “Many in the community are not working or are working only part-time hours. Many are receiving unemployment benefits and some are also getting CARES stimulus funds. For those that have disabilities or do not qualify for aid, our services are critical.”
Noted Seybold: “No one knows for sure what our government will do to help families as the crisis continues. Also, will we have tourists? Will businesses reopen successfully? Will there be a second wave of disease that forces everything to close again? Through all of this Vaughan stands ready to help.”
Anyone in the valley experiencing food insecurity is encouraged to go to the Vaughan Food Pantry for help. The food is free and ranges from staples such as canned goods, cereals, pasta and sauces, and there are often fresh produce and fresh and frozen meats available to help round out meals.
“The food is available, and we want our families and individuals to use the pantry to help support their food needs during this uncertain time,” noted Perkins.
With many uncertainties, the need for continued support is critical. For more information about the pantry hours, Vaughan Learning Center, the Capital Campaign or other services provided by Vaughan or to make a donation, go to vaughannh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.