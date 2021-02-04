Mount Washington Valley Promotions will host the Valley Mr. Event virtually on Sunday, March 21.
Men of all ages will represent their favorite Mount Washington Valley Promotions Member non-profit organization for the chance to win $500 for that charity. You don’t have to be single, you don’t have to be an Adonis — what you do need to be is passionate about your organization.
There are four easy sections to this event:
Each contestant will be interviewed by the event judges in a panel forum via Zoom. The Judges will be scoring each contestant on his ability to talk with a board and answer questions about his interests and the organization he is representing.
Each contestant will introduce himself to the judges in a pre-recorded message that delivers a prepared speech about his sponsoring organization and its impact on his life.
Each contestant will present himself on stage in formal attire directly following public speaking, again pre-recorded. You can strut your stuff or be a proper gentleman — it’s all for fun and charity.
Each contestant and his organization will create a Facebook fundraising page, where friends may cast a “vote” by making donations to the organization he is representing. The contestant with the most money will gain the most points toward his overall score. The page must be set up so that the funds go to the organization directly and we must be able to track the amount raised. Pages may be posted from March 1 to March 15.
The event will be video edited and aired on Valley Vision Channel 3, so the participating organizations get the added benefit of having their information shared again and again. Press releases and Facebook photos are shared, further promoting the organizations. Invite lots of supporters to attend the event and cheer you on.
The winners’ organization receives $500 in cash; the winner himself receives a crown and sash, plus prizes collected by the participants (the runner-up also receives prizes).
The registration fee for the 2021 Mount Washington Valley Mr. Pageant is $150 in advertising sales (three ads size 3.75 inches wide by 5 inches high) and a prize donation/ swag for goody bags valued at $25 or more from the sponsoring organization. Ads must be paid in advance. The time commitment is only a couple of hours, although they will be scattered due to COVID. There are also opportunities to attend events in the future.
If your organization isn't a Valley Promotions member, there's still time to sign up before the Feb. 15 Valley Mr. registration deadline. By working together, we can promote all of our organizations.
For full details, email valleypromotions@gmail.com or call Executive Director Lisa DuFault, at (603) 374-6241-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.