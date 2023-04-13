CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Promotions will be presenting Valley Food Fight: Season 2. Based loosely on the Food Network TV show “Chopped,” this round one of this season features the theme “Kids Favorites All Grown Up.”
Here’s how it will work: Six Valley Promotions member organizations are in the running to win $1,000 in prize money for their programs.
Each has chosen a chef to represent the organization. Professional experience is absolutely not required, just a love of cooking and competitions.
The competition will take place from April 14-18, when the chefs will receive three Mystery Ingredients, donated by The Valley Originals. They will prepare a classic TV dinner-style meal incorporating these ingredients. Twists on the children’s classics are encouraged.
The chefs will use their own kitchen and base ingredients, and have the weekend to prepare their meal for presentation to a panel of local celebrity judges. Those judges are Clay Groves, Dave Hausman, Seammus McGrath, Sara Moore and Daniel Rassi.
The competition will be recorded for broadcast later on Valley Vision and on Facebook.
Food will be judged on flavor, creativity, use of the Mystery Ingredients and overall presentation.
Judging will take place, in person, at Sweet Maple Cafe in Conway on Tuesday, April 18, beginning at 5 p.m.
The chefs participating in the inaugural event are Nancy Clark (Bartlett Firefighters Association), Samara Dupuis (Journey Church), Cheryle Emerson (Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice), Corey Lavigne (Way Station), Barbara Maffei (Kiwanis Club of MWV) and Monica Vervlle (White Horse Recovery).
Each organization is raising their entry fee with an online fund-raiser page, with all additional money staying with them.
At the end of the first Food Fight, 17-year-old Ella Fecteau was named the winner. Fecteau represented the Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship program, collecting a $1,000 prize for that organization.
“Never in a million years did I think I would win not only the first Valley Food Fight, but also the Championship,” Fecteau said. “I’m so glad I got to take home the win for the Miss MWV Teen Scholarship fund after everything they’ve done for me. Everyone’s food was so amazing and I do not envy the judges who had to make that decision at all.”
Updates will be posted on the Facebook page 2023 Valley Food Fight Round 1, where each chef also has a fundraising link for supporters to donate to their organization.
