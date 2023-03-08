INTERVALE — The 2023 Mount Washington Valley Mr. Pageant will take place on Sunday, March 12, at Believe In Books Literacy Foundation’s Theater in the Wood at 41 Observatory Way in Intervale at 3 p.m.
Each contestant represents a Mount Washing ton Valley Promotions member non-profit organization and the winner’s organization will receive a $500 cash donation, in addition to funds each collects directly for his program. Interviews were conducted with a panel of judges via Zoom on an earlier date.
Public speaking will be presented during the program, as part of the formal wear presentation. Each contestant has prepared a 90-second speech about his organization and how it impacts his life. This will be presented along with his run-way stroll live on-stage.
There are crowd funding pages set up to collect donations for each of the charities being represented, which will be shared on Facebook from through March 11 so the public can vote by making donations.
There will also be Cash Cans for each contestant to collect donations in the lobby on March 12. The money raised, in addition to benefitting each man’s organization, will contribute to his overall score.
This year’s event welcomes seven contestants: Malcolm Badger, representing Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation; William Chatman, representing Conway Area Humane Society; Cody Gaudette, representing Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park; Dan Lavigne, representing the Way Station; Eric Moran, representing White Horse Recovery; Phil Ouellette, representing North Conway Community Center; and Bob Wallstrom, representing Gibson Center for Senior Services.
There will be special performances from Amelia Barboza, The DellaValla Bluegrass Trio, Hannah Flader and Chenoa Ciro.
Current Mount Washington Valley Mr, Clay Groves, will turn over his crown his to successor following the reveal. The public is a large part of what makes this tongue-in-cheek event so much fun, so donate online then come cheer for your favorite man/organization at the afternoon event.
