2023 Valley Mr. Contestants

From left: The 2023 Mount Washington Valley Mr. Contestants are Malcolm Badger, William Chatman, Cody Gaudette, Dan Lavigne, Eric Moran, Phil Ouellette and Bob Wallstrom. (COURTESY PHOTOS)

INTERVALE — The 2023 Mount Washington Valley Mr. Pageant will take place on Sunday, March 12, at Believe In Books Literacy Foundation’s Theater in the Wood at 41 Observatory Way in Intervale at 3 p.m.

Each contestant represents a Mount Washing ton Valley Promotions member non-profit organization and the winner’s organization will receive a $500 cash donation, in addition to funds each collects directly for his program. Interviews were conducted with a panel of judges via Zoom on an earlier date.

