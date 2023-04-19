CONWAY — Round one of Season 2 of Valley Food Fight is in the books, raising nearly $5,000 for the Valley Promotions Member Organizations who participated.
Held on April 18 at Sweet Maple Cafe, six local chefs were supplied with three mystery ingredients and instructed to create a three-part meal, with a twist: “Kids Favorites All Grown Up.”
The mystery ingredients, supplied by The Valley Originals and J-Town Deli, were marshmallow fluff, Spanish olives with pimentos and raspberry Jello mix.
“I feel that with each passing competition, the competition gets better and better, this was definitely one of the best displays of creativity yet," event judge Daniel Rassi said. "I had an amazing time, and it was all for some really amazing causes. They are the real winners.”
At the end of the event, the third time was the charm for Nancy Clark who was named the winner on behalf of the Bartlett Firefighter’s Association.
Her meal creation description is “I elevated three kids’ favorites, and utilized all three ingredients in all three dishes. Chicken nuggets with a crushed potato chip crust (I marinated the chicken in olive brine first) with a sweet and spicy raspberry sauce, topped with sliced green onions and the pimentos from the olives. I used the marshmallow fluff as the sweetener in the sauce; sweet potato fries with a raspberry aioli dipping sauce; salted carmel brownie with a raspberry and marshmallow fluff whipped cream (I used the olive brine instead of salt for the salted caramel).”
Clark placed second in each of her rounds last season. When asked about this experience, she said, “This event is always so much fun. And it is such a wonderful fundraiser for some many deserving Valley organizations. The mystery ingredients were very challenging, but I am so delighted that I was able to figure out a menu that the judges enjoyed. I am so excited and appreciative to have won today.”
Sara Moore, who initially brought the idea to Valley Promotions, also served as a judge.
“Once again I’m impressed with the use of mystery ingredients and the amazing dishes presented by the chefs," Moore said. "The Valley Food Fight is such a fun way to raise money for local non-profits, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”
Cheryl Emerson placed second for Visiting Nurses Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County & Western Maine.
She created a "Sangria" Jello 123, a "Fluffanutter" Spanish peanut roll, olive cream puff with marshmallow and whipped cream cheese, smoked paprika and a chili tellanoes tart with olives and roasted peppers and assorted cheeses.
Judge Dave Hausman said, “The wonderful efforts of the chefs and the generosity of our neighbors to all of the local organizations makes this event five star. Proud to be part of our community."
Other chefs and organizations represented were Samara Dupuis for Journey Church’s Kidzlife program, Corey Lavigne for the Way Station, Barbara Maffei for Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley and Monica Verville for White Horse Recovery.
“Yet again the chefs make our job difficult but it's a challenge I'm willing to take on” was the sentiment for judge Seammus McGrath.
Clay Groves also served as a judge.
“Valley Food Fight is a blast to judge," Groves said. "The food this season was amazing. All the chefs crushed the use of the secret ingredients and all deserved to win. Congrats to all.”
According to Valley Promotions Executive Director, Lisa DuFault, Clark and Emerson will return in October for the championship round, hoping to win even more funds for their organizations.
The next round will take place on June 6 with a theme of “Food Truck Favorites,” followed by “Comfort Foods” on Sept. 12.
Watch for the program to air on Valley Vision Channel 3 and on Facebook soon. If you are interested in participating in a future version, as a chef or a sponsor, contact Valley Promotions at valleypromotions@gmail.com.
