4-18-2023 Valley Food Fight Champion Season 2 Round 1 Winner

Nancy Clark (second from right) was named Valley Food Fight Champion for Round 1on April 18 at Sweet Maple Cafe. From left: Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen second runner-up Brena Sheehan, Valley Ms. Barbara Theriault and Valley Mr. Dan Lavigne present a check for Clark's non-profit organization, Bartlett Firefighters Association. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — Round one of Season 2 of Valley Food Fight is in the books, raising nearly $5,000 for the Valley Promotions Member Organizations who participated.

Held on April 18 at Sweet Maple Cafe, six local chefs were supplied with three mystery ingredients and instructed to create a three-part meal, with a twist: “Kids Favorites All Grown Up.”

