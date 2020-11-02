CONWAY — The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is accredited nationally through the Accreditation Commission of the Land Trust Alliance. This seal of approval means that the work USVLT does meets the highest national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands — forever.
USVLT was first accredited five years ago, and it recently announced it is now applying for renewal of accreditation. A public comment period is now open.
It needs feedback from its members, constituents and neighbors in order to get fair and accurate representation of USVLT’s work. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications.
Comments must relate to how USVLT complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards go to landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.
In addition to receiving public comments, the Accreditation Commission will be conducting an extensive review of our policies and programs.
To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, go to landtrustaccreditation.org, or email your comment to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) (518) 587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila St., Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Learn more about the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust by calling (603) 662-0008 or go to usvlt.org.
