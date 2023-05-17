Upper Saco Valley Land Trust welcomes Mike Morin to the role of conservation director.
Morin is an enthusiastic conservation professional with more than 19 years of experience, most recently as the Northeast regional director for The Access Fund.
He has worked in conservation, stewardship and land management across the United States in both the public and non-profit sectors.
“We are thrilled to have Mike join the team, said Upper Saco Valley Land Trust Executive Director Jen Pribble. "Not only does he bring with him passion for conservation, but a commitment to our community. It’s clear to us that he will continue to build relationships and work with partners to protect vital landscapes in the valley.”
After years of regional work, Morin is eager to focus his conservation efforts close to home.
“I especially enjoy working with private landowners to help them achieve their land conservation goals,and building collaborative partnerships to tackle complex management challenges,” Morin said.
Morin is happiest when in motion and outdoors. He is an avid cyclist, climber, trail runner, paddler and fly fisher, who finds great joy spending time on remote summits and sharing a spectacular view with friends.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has completed more than 80 conservation projects since 2001, totaling 13,000 acres throughout the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton and Madison in New Hampshire and Brownfield, Denmark and Fryeburg in Maine.
For more information about Morin and Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, go to usvlt.org.
