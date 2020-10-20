CONWAY — Local yoga instructor Sue Faunce and Upper Saco Valley Land Trust staff members will be offering an early morning peaceful practice by the water.
Meet at Albany Town Forest at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, for a gentle yoga practice focused on opening, breathing, and being present with the woods and waters, followed by a trail walk and some meditation time on the rocks. Let the busy mind have a break and take a little time to find some mental rest while moving your body in ways that feel good.
Bring water and dress in comfy clothes you can move in. You may also want to bring a towel or mat to use for sitting on the ground.
Sue Faunce offers outdoor yoga in the Mount Washington Valley through her company, Vayu Yoga. She leads guided hikes with yoga and meditation, Yoga in Schouler Park in North Conway during the summer, and snowshoe yoga on the trails of Mt Washington Valley Ski Touring during the winter. She also leads private classes. To learn more about Vayu Yoga, go to vayuyoganh.com.
Albany Town Forest was a 2012 project of Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, working in partnership with the Town of Albany and the Trust for Public Land to permanently preserve the 300-acre property located along the Swift River.
The property protects the spectacular viewshed to Mount Washington from Route 16 and along the Kancamagus Highway, a National Scenic Byway. The town forest starts right behind Kennett Middle School in Conway, and then stretches west and crosses the Conway/Albany town line.
While most of the property is forested, approximately 30 acres of land is also being leased to local farmers. White Mountains New England Mountain Bike Association helped to install loop trails throughout the property.
The yoga walk will take place on the Swift River Trail.
For more information about Albany Town Forest specifically, go to .usvlt.org/lands-with-developed-trails-and-trailheads.
Space is limited.
Pre-registration is required at info@usvlt.org.
This event is part of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s ongoing Easement Exploration Series. For more information, email info@usvlt.or, call (603)662-0008 or go to usvlt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.