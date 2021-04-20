ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be offering nature programs and field trips.
The online program “Spring Birds and Water Fowl” will be presented on Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m. This will be a discussion of birds that may be seen during the upcoming “Ducks and Donuts” field trip. Learn about common waterfowl species and their unique field identification markings, along with some facts about the ecology of these charismatic species. There will also be a talk about other early spring birds in the area. Go to tinmountain.org for the link.
The field program “Ducks and Donuts” will take place on Saturday, April 24, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The streams and ponds are opening up and ducks are returning. There will be an exploration of the old course of the Saco River and other open water in search of wood ducks, hooded mergansers, common golden eyes and other early migrants. Bring binoculars and Tin Mountain will bring the doughnuts. The cost is $5 person. Space is limited. Reservations are required. To register online go to tinyurl.com/tinmountainregistration or call (603) 447-6991.
The online program “Identifying Spring Warblers” will be on Thursday, April 29, at 7 p.m. Lifelong birder Will Broussard will help participants prepare for the upcoming warbler season with a review of the common and not-so-common warblers of the Mount Washington Valley. All aspects of identification will be examined including field marks, song and habitat. Sponsored in part by the Friends of the Whitney Center. Go to tinmountain.org for the link.
