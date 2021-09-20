ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting online and field programs in September and October.
The online program "Hawk Talk," a discussion of common migrating hawks of the northeast with Research Manager Katy Lewis, will be presented on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m.
The program will cover basic identification marks, flight behavior, and sightings of hawks. An optional hawk watch field program on Sept. 25 will allow participants to put their new knowledge and ID skills into practice. Go to tinmountain.org for the program link.
The field program "Hawk Watch: Peary Mountain" will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon.
This will be a search for hawks during their fall migration. Enjoy a great hike on Peary Mountain in Brownfield, Maine, while while searching for hawks, other birds along with signs of fall. Bring binoculars or borrow one of ours. Space is limited. Advance registration required. Register online at www.tinmountain.org.
During the Fryeburg Fair Oct. 3 to 10, Tin Mountain will have an educational booth in the Natural Resources Building.
The online program "Environmental Book Group: A World on the Wing" will be presented on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m.
Bird migration entails almost unfathomable endurance, avoiding dehydration, and orientation skills tied to the earth’s magnetic field. "A World on the Wing," by Pulitzer Prize finalist Scott Weidensaul introduces readers to the scientists, researchers and bird lovers studying and trying to preserve global migratory patterns in the face of climate change and other environmental challenges.
All are welcome; you don’t need to have finished to book (or even started it). Join us on October 14 for a special program with the author.
Tin Mountain’s Environmental Book Group is sponsored in part by White Birch Books
The online program "Fantastic Fungi I Have Loved and Known" will be presented on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
Join mycologist Dr. Rick Van de Poll for a Thursday evening photographic tour of the fantastic (and infamous) fungi of New Hampshire followed by a walk the following weekend.
Dive into the microscopic world of fungal growth and development, meet up with mycelium and mycorrhiza, and learn how to separate the edible from the poisonous, the common from the rare, as well as how to prepare mushrooms for winter consumption long after they have retreated underground.
An additional guided walk on Oct. 17 will infect the beginner and the practiced amateur with fun-filled facts about our most mysterious kingdom of organisms on the planet.
Go to tinmountain.org for the program link.
