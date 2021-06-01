ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting the field program “Ladies on the Lake” on Wednesday, June 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Grab your daughter, mother, sister and friend or come on your own for this all-female evening paddle on Chocorua Lake. Bring your own canoe or kayak or borrow one of ours. All paddling levels welcome. Space is limited. Advanced registration required.
Call (603) 447-6991 or go to tinyurl.com/zehfda42 to register online. There is a $5 program fee.
Tin Mountain will be presenting the online program “Summer Rx: Enjoy Clean and Healthy Lakes” on Thursday, June 10, at 7 p.m.
There’s no better place to be than at one of New Hampshire’s 1,000 lakes during summer. Our lakes provide for a myriad of recreational activities and science has shown that spending time along, on, and in the lake is good for our health in so many ways.
Tune in to this session and hear from Andrea LaMoreaux, NH LAKES vice president, about how being at the lake is good for you and find out some simple things you can do to help keep the lake(s) you enjoy healthy, too.
Tin Mountain will be presenting the field program “Annual Mountain-Laurel Exploration” on Tuesday, June 29, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Join the staff of Tin Mountain as they wander through the most northerly and perhaps the largest mountain-laurel population in New Hampshire. The shrubs should be at the height of bloom during this walk through an extraordinary forest community. Call (603) 447-6991 or go to tinyurl.com/zehfda42.
