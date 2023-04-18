ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be hosting several nature and weekend programs in the coming weeks.
The Nature Learning Center at Tin Mountain at 1245 Bald Hill Road in Albany is open on most Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The trails are always open so bring a friend and come take a walk on our trails. The trails remain open but the building may be closed for a rental, so check the website.
The art exhibit “As Far As The Eye Can See,” by Linda Gray, will be ending on May 31
Tin Mountain Conservation Center welcomes local artist Gray and her “As Far As The Eye Can See” exhibit. The 22 paintings in this exhibit feature scenes from the local area including Kimball Pond, Great Glen, and Alpine scenes to the coast of Maine, and mountains of British Columbia. Many of the paintings are for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Tin Mountain Conservation Center.
“This exhibit represents both plein air and studio work from photographs, memory and even imagination,” Gray said. “My paintings speak to a sense of place and the landscape I love – from the White Mountains of New Hampshire to the coastal marshes and islands of Maine and occasionally from travels out west.”
The exhibit is in the Nature Learning Center.
The in-person program “Bird Friendly Yards” will be held Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at the Whitney Community Center in Jackson
Want to learn some tips and tricks for attracting and helping local birds? It’s getting to that time of the year when birds are looking to set up shop for the summer to raise chicks, and there are easy and fun ways to help them through this process; from helpful native plants to bird houses, water features, and much more.
Join Tin Mountain as we walk through how to “birdify” your yard and what species of bird would benefit most from these “birdifications.”
This event is sponsored by Friends of the Whitney Community Center.
The in-person program “Ducks and Donuts” will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The streams and ponds are opening up and ducks are returning. The program wil explore the old course of the Saco River and other open water in search of wood ducks, hooded mergansers, common golden eyes and other early migrants. Bring binoculars and Tin Mountain will bring the doughnuts. Space is limited. Reservations are required.
The cost is $5 for members and $15 per person or $25 per household for non-members.
The pop-up program “Spring Wildflower Walk” will be held on a yet-to-be determined date between April 25 and May 5. Call (603) 447-6991 to reserve a spot for this program. The date will be determined by the flowers.
