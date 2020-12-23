ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting an online youth program "Intro to Journaling" on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Drawing from nature is one of the easiest and most enjoyable ways to discover the plants and animals around you. There is crossover value for everyone: practice drawing from life; hone observation skills; deepen knowledge of the natural world.
Join natural science illustrator Sandy McDermott as she introduces students to the art of creating nature journals, with an emphasis on using drawing as a tool for observation. The session will integrate science, writing, and drawing with the goal of helping students to observe and connect with the natural world immediately around them. The intention is for students to continue to use nature journals as part of their regular curricula and daily lives as learners. No drawing experience necessary.
Designed for children age 7-12. Space is limited. There is program fee of $10 for members or $15 for non-members. To register to go tinyurl.com/ycgntuax or call (603) 447-6991.
