ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center at 1245 Bald Hill Road in Albany will continue its First Season Online Auction as well as host several programs closing out March and heading into April.
The Nature Learning Center at Tin Mountain is open on most Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trails are always open so bring a friend and come take a walk on our trails. The trails remain open but the building may be closed for a rental, so check at tinmountain.org.
The First Season Online Auction will end bidding on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m.Register to bid on more than 300 items and gift certificates in Tin Mountain’s First Season Online Auction. Go to tinmountain.org and register to bid on any one (or more) of the beautiful, unique and useful items in this year’s auction.
Bidding opened Saturday and ends on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m., so register now. You could win gift certificates for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner, lovely stays at a local inn, a beautiful handmade quilt or garden planter, gorgeous artwork from a talented local artist and more. All proceeds help Tin Mountain foster future generations of environmental steward and responsible outdoor enthusiasts.
The in-person program “New Hampshire’s Martens and Fishers” will be hosted on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m.
The American Marten and fisher are two of the largest members of the weasel family and both live here in the White Mountains. Typically found in spruce-fir forests above 2,700 feet in elevation, American Martens are classified by N.H. Fish and Game as a “Species of Greatest Conservation Need.”
Jillian Kilborne, N.H. Fish and Game wildlife biologist, will discuss the state’s monitoring program and action plan for the American Marten as well as the state’s fisher population.
The cost is free for members and $5 per person or $10 per household non-members.
The North Country nature program will be held on “Signs of Spring at Pondicherry” on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Join David Govatski for an early spring exploration of Pondicherry Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson. Look for signs that the long winter is ending and spring will soon emerge. Dress warmly, bring a lunch and bring snowshoes or borrow a pair from Tin Mountain.
Space is limited. Register in advance.
The cost is free for members and $15 per person or $25 per household non-members.
The virtual program “Rowing in the Same Direction: Groundwater Management in N.H.” will be held on Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m.
Join Erin Holmes, administrator of the N.H. Department of Environmental Services Watershed Management Bureau and Tin Mountain’s Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb Event Coordinator, for a discussion of the work New Hampshire is doing to improve and maintain water quality through the programs her team manage and what we can do to “row in the same direction” and meet these goals.
The in-person program “Environmental Trivia: Tuckerman Brewing” will be held on Wednesday, April 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Come exercise your mental muscles and join in for trivia. Come with a team of friends or join a team when you arrive. Test your skill and knowledge about the natural world and all that call it home.
