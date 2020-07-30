ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting an introduction to schoolyard and backyard data collection for teachers kindergarten through grade grade six.
With an unprecedented school year in front of us, Tin Mountain will be offering one-day workshops on developing place-based science projects on Aug. 13 or 14 from 8 a.m. to noon at 1245 Bald Hill Road in Albany. Groups of eight teachers per session.
Topics to be covered:
1. Understanding Inquiry-based Learning (methodology, pedagogical practices).
2. Resources for teachers and students (tools, strategies, activities).
3. Establishing designated study plots (protocols, procedures, materials).
4. Group and risk management while outdoors (engagement, safety).
5. Building assessments of student competency (observational and project-based assessments).
Tin Mountain will plan to alter the scope of training based on state orders and SAU/ MSAD decisions this August. If school is in session we will focus on school-yard habitats and projects. If students are engaged in remote-learning the focus will shift to backyard and remote inquiry projects.
Tin Mountain workshops will follow CDC and state guidelines and best practices for social distancing. In the event of a change in state orders this workshop may be moved to an online training.
The cost is $80.
Register via phone by Aug. 3 by calling (603) 447-6991.
