Young snowshoers talk a walk around Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. Snowshoe explorations will be held Jan. 7 and 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. (COURTESY PHOTO)

ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be offering nature programs throughout January.

The online Environmental Book Group will be meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m. The book is “The Appalachian Trail: A Biography,” by Philip D’Anieri.

"The Appalachian Trail: A Biography," by Philip D'Anieri, is the book for the Environmental Book Group's meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4. (COURTESY PHOTO)

