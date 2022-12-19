ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be offering nature programs throughout January.
The online Environmental Book Group will be meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m. The book is “The Appalachian Trail: A Biography,” by Philip D’Anieri.
The Appalachian Trail is America’s most beloved trek, with millions of hikers setting foot on it every year. The 2,000-mile-long hike from Georgia to Maine is not just a trail through the woods, but a set of ideas about nature etched in the forest floor.
This character-driven biography of the trail is a must-read not just for ambitious hikers but for anyone who wonders about our relationship with the great outdoors and dreams of getting away from urban life for a pilgrimage in the wild.
Tin Mountain’s Environmental Book Group meets the first Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. All are welcome, whether you have finished (or even started) the book. Zoom link to come. Sponsored by White Birch Books.
The field program “Coastal Birding Field Trip: Biddeford Pool” will be on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tin Mountain and participants will be heading to the coast of Maine in search of harlequins, scoters, eiders, long-tailed ducks and mergansers. Join us for an excursion to Biddeford Pool in southern Maine to look for various ducks and shorebirds. Make sure to bring warm layers, water and a lunch. Bring your own binoculars or borrow ours. Registration required. Register online at tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991.
Snowshoe explorations will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. Join Heather on a snowshoe walk at Tin Mountain on Bald Hill Road in Albany.
Bring your own snowshoes or rent a pair from Tin Mountain. Free for members and $15 per person or $25 per household for non-members. Register at tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991
Save the date for the 37th First Season Dinner and Live Auction on Saturday, March 18, at the Old Saco Inn in North Fryeburg, Maine. The online auction will be held from Saturday, March 18, through Sunday, March 26.
The Nature Learning Center at Tin Mountain Conservation Center is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The trails are always open so bring a friend and come take a walk on our trails. There will be a snowshoe tour from 2 to 4 p.m. on most Saturdays and Sundays, Jan, 7 to March 12. Go to tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991 for program dates.
